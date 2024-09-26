scriptBJD Receives a Major Setback, Former Rajya Sabha Member Joins BJP | Latest News | Patrika News
BJD Receives a Major Setback, Former Rajya Sabha Member Joins BJP

MP Sujeet Kumar: Since the Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been gaining strength. After winning the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections with a massive majority, the BJP is now focusing on increasing its power in the Rajya Sabha.

New DelhiSep 26, 2024 / 02:02 am

Patrika Desk

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has received a significant boost as former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sujeet Kumar resigned from the Rajya Sabha and joined the BJP on Friday. In the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, Odisha BJP in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar, Bhartruhari Mahtab, and Anil Baluni, BJD leader Sujeet Kumar joined the BJP at the party’s national headquarters. After joining the BJP, he also accused the previous Navin Patnaik government in Odisha of large-scale corruption.

Dharmendra Pradhan Welcomes Sujeet Kumar

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan welcomed Sujeet Kumar to the BJP, saying that despite being in a rival political party, Sujeet Kumar has always been an admirer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s work in Odisha. Today, he has left the Biju Janata Dal to join the BJP, showing his faith in Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and policies. Pradhan welcomed Sujeet Kumar on behalf of the BJP and expressed confidence that Sujeet Kumar would make a significant contribution to achieving Prime Minister Modi’s goal of a “Developed India” by 2047.

Why Sujeet Kumar Joined the BJP

After joining the BJP, Sujeet Kumar thanked Biju Janata Dal President, and former Odisha Chief Minister Navin Patnaik for allowing him to serve in the Rajya Sabha. He said that today, he has joined the world’s largest party, the BJP, which is a matter of great joy for him. He was impressed by Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a “Developed India” by 2047 and a “Developed Odisha” by 2036, which motivated him to join the BJP.
Expressing gratitude to the BJP leaders for inducting him into the party, he said that the development of Odisha and the country is his top priority. He also accused the previous Navin Patnaik government of corruption, stating that he had tried to raise the issue with the BJD leadership several times but was ignored. Now, he is committed to working towards strengthening the BJP in Odisha and the entire country.

BJP May Send Sujeet Kumar to the Rajya Sabha

The BJP has been gaining strength in Odisha since the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. After winning both the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections with a massive majority, the BJP is now focusing on increasing its power in the Rajya Sabha.
According to sources, the BJP may send Sujeet Kumar to the Rajya Sabha from Odisha in the coming days. Before joining the BJP, Sujeet Kumar, who was a BJD MP, met with Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and submitted his resignation from the Rajya Sabha. The Rajya Sabha Chairman immediately accepted his resignation.

