Bomb Threats to 45 Flights Including Dubai-Jaipur, Causing a Loss of Around 135 Crore

In the meantime, officials from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) held a meeting with airline companies. The officials instructed the airline companies not to take the threats lightly and to follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) while sharing information with related agencies. The discussion also focused on the inconvenience caused to passengers and the losses incurred by airlines due to the threats.

Emergency Landing in Jaipur-Frankfurt An Air India Express flight from Dubai to Jaipur received a bomb threat via email and had to make an emergency landing at Jaipur International Airport. There were 189 passengers on board. Another flight, UK17, from Delhi to London, operated by Vistara, had to be diverted to Frankfurt, Germany, due to a similar threat.