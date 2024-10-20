scriptBomb Threats to 45 Flights Including Dubai-Jaipur, Causing a Loss of Around 135 Crore | Latest News | Patrika News
Bomb Threats to 45 Flights Including Dubai-Jaipur, Causing a Loss of Around 135 Crore

Bomb Threat: The series of threats to place bombs on domestic and international airline flights continued on Saturday.

Oct 20, 2024

The series of threats to place bombs on domestic and international airline flights continued on Saturday. As a result, more than 45 flights, including those from Dubai to Jaipur and Delhi to Istanbul, were affected in the last 24 hours. Although no suspicious objects were found on any plane, more than 70 flights have received bomb threats in the last six days. The airlines affected include Air India Express, Air India, Vistara, Indigo, American Airlines, Jet Blue, and Air New Zealand.
In the meantime, officials from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) held a meeting with airline companies. The officials instructed the airline companies not to take the threats lightly and to follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) while sharing information with related agencies. The discussion also focused on the inconvenience caused to passengers and the losses incurred by airlines due to the threats.

Emergency Landing in Jaipur-Frankfurt

An Air India Express flight from Dubai to Jaipur received a bomb threat via email and had to make an emergency landing at Jaipur International Airport. There were 189 passengers on board. Another flight, UK17, from Delhi to London, operated by Vistara, had to be diverted to Frankfurt, Germany, due to a similar threat.

One Threat Causes a Loss of Three Crore

According to estimates, an emergency landing of a plane causes a loss of around three crore rupees. This includes the additional fuel cost of around one crore rupees. The parking charges, hotel stay for passengers and pilots, and compensation to passengers add up to a total loss of around three crore rupees.

