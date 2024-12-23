Even in Death, Jodhpur’s Daughter Hiteshi Borana Lives On, Gave New Life to Two Patients

At AIIMS Jodhpur, Hiteshi’s two kidneys and liver were donated. One kidney and the liver were transplanted into different patients in Jodhpur. Another kidney was sent to SMS Hospital, Jaipur, via a green corridor. No suitable recipients were found for the remaining organs. The AIIMS administration sent Hiteshi’s body home in a flower-decorated ambulance with full honours.

Hiteshi, 31, a Pal Road Rupnagar II resident, had completed her BSc and MSc in Nursing from AIIMS Jodhpur. About a year and a half ago, she secured a job as a nursing officer at AIIMS Rajkot. On 12 December, she sustained serious injuries in a road accident in Rajkot. After a thorough examination at AIIMS Jodhpur, she was declared brain-dead on 21 December.

Hiteshi’s father, retired principal Lakshmi Narayan Boraana, and mother, retired senior nursing officer Chandra Kala, decided to donate their daughter’s organs. Transplantation coordinators, including Kuldeep, Dashrath, Neha, and Ramesh, contacted the family regarding the organ donation.

Kidney to a Woman, Liver to a Man One of Hiteshi’s kidneys and her liver were transplanted into patients at AIIMS Jodhpur on Sunday. Both recipients are residents of Jodhpur. The kidney was transplanted into a 38-year-old woman whose kidneys had deteriorated due to high blood pressure.