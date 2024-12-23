scriptEven in Death, Jodhpur’s Daughter Hiteshi Borana Lives On, Gave New Life to Two Patients | Even in Death, Jodhpur&#39;s Daughter Hiteshi Borana Lives On, Gave New Life to Two Patients | Latest News | Patrika News
Even in Death, Jodhpur’s Daughter Hiteshi Borana Lives On, Gave New Life to Two Patients

Jodhpur News: Hiteshi suffered serious injuries in a road accident in Rajkot on 12 December. After a thorough examination at AIIMS Jodhpur on 21 December, she was declared brain dead.

JodhpurDec 23, 2024 / 08:49 am

Patrika Desk

Hiteshi Borana, a former nursing student at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur, was critically injured in a road accident in Rajkot. Doctors declared her brain dead. Following this, Hiteshi’s family decided to donate her organs after bringing her to AIIMS Jodhpur.
At AIIMS Jodhpur, Hiteshi’s two kidneys and liver were donated. One kidney and the liver were transplanted into different patients in Jodhpur. Another kidney was sent to SMS Hospital, Jaipur, via a green corridor. No suitable recipients were found for the remaining organs. The AIIMS administration sent Hiteshi’s body home in a flower-decorated ambulance with full honours.
Hiteshi, 31, a Pal Road Rupnagar II resident, had completed her BSc and MSc in Nursing from AIIMS Jodhpur. About a year and a half ago, she secured a job as a nursing officer at AIIMS Rajkot. On 12 December, she sustained serious injuries in a road accident in Rajkot. After a thorough examination at AIIMS Jodhpur, she was declared brain-dead on 21 December.
Hiteshi’s father, retired principal Lakshmi Narayan Boraana, and mother, retired senior nursing officer Chandra Kala, decided to donate their daughter’s organs. Transplantation coordinators, including Kuldeep, Dashrath, Neha, and Ramesh, contacted the family regarding the organ donation.

Kidney to a Woman, Liver to a Man

One of Hiteshi’s kidneys and her liver were transplanted into patients at AIIMS Jodhpur on Sunday. Both recipients are residents of Jodhpur. The kidney was transplanted into a 38-year-old woman whose kidneys had deteriorated due to high blood pressure.
The liver was transplanted into a 40-year-old man whose liver was damaged by hepatitis. The transplantation procedure was coordinated by Prof. A.S. Sandhu and transplant nodal officer Dr. Shivcharan Navaria.

60 Kidney and 15 Liver Transplants

AIIMS Jodhpur has performed 60 kidney transplants to date, with most kidneys donated by known individuals. In addition, 15 liver transplants have been performed, nine from family members and six from brain-dead donors.

