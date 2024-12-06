Farmers’ Protest: Internet Services Suspended in Ambala Villages

Internet will be banned in these villages In the villages of Dangdheri, Lohgarh, Manakpur, Dadiyana, Bari Ghel, Lahrasa, Kalu, Majira, Devi Nagar, Saddopur, Sultanpur, and Kakru, internet services will be shut down. The statement has directed all telecom service providers to comply with the order. This decision has been taken to prevent the spread of misinformation and rumours through social media platforms like WhatsApp, Twitter, and Facebook.

Action will be taken for non-compliance The statement further states that anyone found guilty of violating the order will be liable for legal action under the relevant provisions of the law. Earlier, a large group of farmers gathered at the Shambhu border, from where they plan to march towards Delhi. Aerial images from the site show a large gathering of farmers at the border.

Farmers’ leader Sarvan Singh Pander said at the Shambhu border that a group of 100 farmers will peacefully march towards Delhi and have no intention of breaking the barricades. The central and state governments had told the Supreme Court that they had a problem with farmers’ tractors moving towards Delhi. A group of 100 farmers will march peacefully towards Delhi. We have no intention of breaking the barricades. We hope the government will allow us to march towards Delhi and protest peacefully. The doors for dialogue are open. We have always said that if the government wants to talk, they should show us a letter from the central government or the CM’s office of Haryana or Punjab.