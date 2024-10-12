scriptPakistani Drone Supplying Heroin and Weapons Foiled by BSF | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Pakistani Drone Supplying Heroin and Weapons Foiled by BSF

BSF Shoots Down Pakistani Drone: The Border Security Force (BSF) has once again thwarted Pakistan’s plans.

Chandigarh PunjabOct 12, 2024 / 04:13 pm

Patrika Desk

The Border Security Force (BSF) has once again thwarted Pakistan’s plans. BSF shot down a drone on Saturday near Firozpur in Punjab, which was carrying contraband from Pakistan. The drone, which was intercepted by the Indian border, was found to be carrying 500 grams of heroin, a pistol, and a magazine. This is the second Pakistani drone to be shot down by BSF in 24 hours.

Pakistani Drone Foiled in Firozpur

This incident occurred on Friday at the India-Pakistan border, where BSF personnel intercepted and seized the drone. The drone was successfully intercepted in the border area, foiling an attempt to smuggle contraband.

BSF Recovered Heroin

A similar incident occurred on Thursday. BSF recovered 13 kg of suspected heroin in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district. According to a BSF post, this seizure has dealt a major blow to criminals attempting to smuggle heroin from Pakistan into India.

Assembled Pakistani Drone Recovered

BSF personnel, along with Tarn Taran police, recovered an improvised and assembled Pakistani drone from the village of Naushera Dhalla in Tarn Taran district. BSF said the recovery was significant as it exposes the innovative methods used by Pakistani smugglers. Countering such assembled drones is a crucial step in curbing smuggling activities.

News / National News / Pakistani Drone Supplying Heroin and Weapons Foiled by BSF

