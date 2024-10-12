Pakistani Drone Supplying Heroin and Weapons Foiled by BSF

Pakistani Drone Foiled in Firozpur This incident occurred on Friday at the India-Pakistan border, where BSF personnel intercepted and seized the drone. The drone was successfully intercepted in the border area, foiling an attempt to smuggle contraband.

BSF Recovered Heroin A similar incident occurred on Thursday. BSF recovered 13 kg of suspected heroin in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district. According to a BSF post, this seizure has dealt a major blow to criminals attempting to smuggle heroin from Pakistan into India.