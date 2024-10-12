Pakistani Drone Supplying Heroin and Weapons Foiled by BSF

Pakistani Drone Foiled in Firozpur This incident occurred on Friday at the India-Pakistan border, where BSF personnel intercepted and seized the drone. The drone was successfully intercepted in the border area, foiling an attempt to smuggle contraband.
BSF Recovered Heroin A similar incident occurred on Thursday. BSF recovered 13 kg of suspected heroin in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district. According to a BSF post, this seizure has dealt a major blow to criminals attempting to smuggle heroin from Pakistan into India.
Assembled Pakistani Drone Recovered BSF personnel, along with Tarn Taran police, recovered an improvised and assembled Pakistani drone from the village of Naushera Dhalla in Tarn Taran district. BSF said the recovery was significant as it exposes the innovative methods used by Pakistani smugglers. Countering such assembled drones is a crucial step in curbing smuggling activities.