Digital Arrest for the First Time in Live Action, Police Save Dubai Businessman

Digital Arrest in Bhopal: In Bhopal, a Dubai businessman was digitally arrested for 6 hours, and the thugs tried to impersonate officials from TRAI and CBI, spreading fear.

BhopalNov 11, 2024 / 02:02 pm

Patrika Desk

Digital Arrest in Bhopal MP: This year, in the first three months, there have been cases of digital fraud worth Rs 120 crore. Fraud is happening every day, but for the first time, the State Cyber Cell in Bhopal has taken live action. The police have saved a Dubai-based businessman from being looted after being digitally arrested for 6 hours.
In Arera Colony, businessman Vivek Oberoi received a call at 1:30 pm on Sunday. The caller introduced himself as an officer from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). He warned Oberoi about fake SIM cards and bank accounts being opened in his name and threatened him. Oberoi was terrified and digitally arrested.
Meanwhile, a friend who came to meet Oberoi told him that an online investigation was underway. The friend suspected fraud and informed the police. The Cyber Cell swung into action and saved Oberoi. Oberoi was so scared that he even doubted the real police, and only believed them after seeing their ID cards.

Understanding the Entire Incident

The thugs made a call at 1:30 pm, introducing themselves as officials from TRAI’s legal cell. They told Oberoi that fake SIM cards were issued in his name and that several fake bank accounts were opened in different districts of the country.
The fake officer threatened Oberoi, and before he could react, another call came. This time, the caller introduced himself as Sub-Inspector Vikram Singh from the Mumbai Cyber Crime Branch and DCP Sanesh Kalwantu from the CBI. They made a video call and digitally arrested Oberoi.

Threat of Arrest and Gathering Information

The thugs so terrified Oberoi that he couldn’t understand what was happening. For 6 hours, he was trapped in a room, answering the thugs’ questions. During this time, they gathered information about him and his family, including banking details. They threatened to arrest him if he told anyone, and even threatened to take action against his family members.

A Ray of Hope

Meanwhile, a friend came to meet Oberoi and saw that he was terrified. When asked, Oberoi told him that an online investigation was underway. The friend suspected fraud and informed the police. The Cyber Cell took action, and Oberoi was saved.

There is No Such Thing as Digital Arrest

There is no such thing as digital arrest. If you receive such a call, inform the police. The police do not conduct video calls for investigations.

Many such cases of Loot

On October 8, a 65-year-old woman in Indore was digitally arrested and looted of Rs 46 lakh.

In Bhopal, a retired employee was digitally arrested and looted of crores of rupees.
On August 18, a retired bank officer in Ujjain was looted of Rs 39 lakh.

