Digital Arrest for the First Time in Live Action, Police Save Dubai Businessman

In Arera Colony, businessman Vivek Oberoi received a call at 1:30 pm on Sunday. The caller introduced himself as an officer from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). He warned Oberoi about fake SIM cards and bank accounts being opened in his name and threatened him. Oberoi was terrified and digitally arrested.

Meanwhile, a friend who came to meet Oberoi told him that an online investigation was underway. The friend suspected fraud and informed the police. The Cyber Cell swung into action and saved Oberoi. Oberoi was so scared that he even doubted the real police, and only believed them after seeing their ID cards.

Understanding the Entire Incident The thugs made a call at 1:30 pm, introducing themselves as officials from TRAI’s legal cell. They told Oberoi that fake SIM cards were issued in his name and that several fake bank accounts were opened in different districts of the country.

The fake officer threatened Oberoi, and before he could react, another call came. This time, the caller introduced himself as Sub-Inspector Vikram Singh from the Mumbai Cyber Crime Branch and DCP Sanesh Kalwantu from the CBI. They made a video call and digitally arrested Oberoi.

Threat of Arrest and Gathering Information The thugs so terrified Oberoi that he couldn’t understand what was happening. For 6 hours, he was trapped in a room, answering the thugs’ questions. During this time, they gathered information about him and his family, including banking details. They threatened to arrest him if he told anyone, and even threatened to take action against his family members.

A Ray of Hope Meanwhile, a friend came to meet Oberoi and saw that he was terrified. When asked, Oberoi told him that an online investigation was underway. The friend suspected fraud and informed the police. The Cyber Cell took action, and Oberoi was saved.

There is No Such Thing as Digital Arrest There is no such thing as digital arrest. If you receive such a call, inform the police. The police do not conduct video calls for investigations.

Many such cases of Loot On October 8, a 65-year-old woman in Indore was digitally arrested and looted of Rs 46 lakh. In Bhopal, a retired employee was digitally arrested and looted of crores of rupees.

On August 18, a retired bank officer in Ujjain was looted of Rs 39 lakh.