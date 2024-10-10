scriptMP Government is bringing New Policies for Small Entrepreneurs | Latest News | Patrika News
News Bulletin

MP Government is bringing New Policies for Small Entrepreneurs

MP News: To promote investment in Madhya Pradesh, the state government has prepared a draft of the new industrial promotion policy. This will benefit small entrepreneurs.

BhopalOct 10, 2024 / 12:43 pm

Patrika Desk

MP News
The Madhya Pradesh government is taking several steps to promote industries in the state. The government is once again launching a new policy for industries and entrepreneurs. The government has prepared a draft of the new industrial promotion policy to increase investment, which will provide production-linked incentives to small industries. Industries like garments, footwear, toys, and pharmaceuticals will be eligible to receive incentives based on production. Entrepreneurs will receive more incentives for higher production.

New Policies

The operation of industries in Madhya Pradesh has been based on the 2014 policy so far. During the recent Regional Industry Conclave, industrialists pointed out some shortcomings of the policy to Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav. After that, the policies of Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh were assessed, and a new policy was prepared. The policy has been sent to the Finance Department and will be implemented after the Cabinet’s approval.

Focus on these areas

Madhya Pradesh has so far focused on industries like ethanol, food processing, and textiles, which have high investment and employment potential. The state’s geographical location is also suitable for these industries. The new policy includes footwear, aerospace, defense, pharmaceuticals, electric vehicles, green hydrogen, aviation, and foreign direct investment.

Special incentives for women

Women did not receive additional benefits for investing in large industries under the 2014 policy. Under the new policy, special incentives will be provided to SC/ST and women entrepreneurs, enabling them to set up new industries. The new policy has increased the grant amount for stamp duty, registration fees, and patent assistance. Additionally, concessions in electricity bills and other incentives have been provided.

Flat telescopic slab for investment

Under the 2014 industrial promotion policy, the calculation of investment incentives was based on a fixed formula, which made it difficult for investors to understand. Now, the new policy has introduced a flat telescopic slab, making it easier for investors to understand and utilize the incentives.

News / News Bulletin / MP Government is bringing New Policies for Small Entrepreneurs

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

T20 World Cup points: Indian Women’s Cricket Team Perform Well Against Sri Lanka

Sports

T20 World Cup points: Indian Women’s Cricket Team Perform Well Against Sri Lanka

in 3 hours

National Mourning: One-Day State Mourning Declared in These States

National News

National Mourning: One-Day State Mourning Declared in These States

in 4 hours

PM Modi and Other Ministers Condole Demise of Ratan Tata

National News

PM Modi and Other Ministers Condole Demise of Ratan Tata

in 4 hours

Ratan Tata’s Demise Leaves Simi Garewal Shattered, Actress Shares Emotional Note

Bollywood

Ratan Tata’s Demise Leaves Simi Garewal Shattered, Actress Shares Emotional Note

in 4 hours

Latest News Bulletin

Medical College: MBBS pass students get PG seats in medical colleges, Doctors’ Association complains to CM

News Bulletin

Medical College: MBBS pass students get PG seats in medical colleges, Doctors’ Association complains to CM

in 5 hours

MP Government is bringing New Policies for Small Entrepreneurs

News Bulletin

MP Government is bringing New Policies for Small Entrepreneurs

in 5 hours

45 Days On: Municipality Stuck in Tender Delays Amid City Water Crisis

News Bulletin

45 Days On: Municipality Stuck in Tender Delays Amid City Water Crisis

in 51 minutes

Madhya Pradesh CRPF Jawan Dies on Election Duty in Haryana; Last Rites Held

News Bulletin

Madhya Pradesh CRPF Jawan Dies on Election Duty in Haryana; Last Rites Held

in 57 minutes

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.