MP Government is bringing New Policies for Small Entrepreneurs

New Policies The operation of industries in Madhya Pradesh has been based on the 2014 policy so far. During the recent Regional Industry Conclave, industrialists pointed out some shortcomings of the policy to Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav. After that, the policies of Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh were assessed, and a new policy was prepared. The policy has been sent to the Finance Department and will be implemented after the Cabinet’s approval.

Focus on these areas Madhya Pradesh has so far focused on industries like ethanol, food processing, and textiles, which have high investment and employment potential. The state’s geographical location is also suitable for these industries. The new policy includes footwear, aerospace, defense, pharmaceuticals, electric vehicles, green hydrogen, aviation, and foreign direct investment.

Special incentives for women Women did not receive additional benefits for investing in large industries under the 2014 policy. Under the new policy, special incentives will be provided to SC/ST and women entrepreneurs, enabling them to set up new industries. The new policy has increased the grant amount for stamp duty, registration fees, and patent assistance. Additionally, concessions in electricity bills and other incentives have been provided.