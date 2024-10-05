Indore Airport Receives Bomb Threat, Says ‘…We Have Taken on Powerful Countries, Now the Game Has Begun’

Meanwhile, after receiving the email, all security agencies, including the BDS, have become alert. The BDS team has reached the spot and is checking every nook and corner of the airport. Earlier, Indore, Bhopal, and 50 other airports in the country had received bomb threats via email. After receiving the threat, the security of Indore Airport has been increased.
The email says – ‘…Now the game has begun.’ In this regard, DCP Vinod Meena says that on Friday, the police received information that an unknown email ID generalshiva@rediffmail.com had sent an email to the airport authority. The email stated, ‘We have taken on powerful countries. We have troubled them. Now you cannot escape or hide. Now the game has begun.’ After receiving the email, the police immediately alerted all security agencies to reach the airport. Meanwhile, CISF has also increased security inside the airport.
The bomb squad officials searched the airport thoroughly but did not find any suspicious objects. However, the airport’s Bomb Threat Assessment Committee has increased manual checking.
This is not the first time such a threat has been received This is not the first time that the airport authority has received such a threat. Earlier, on June 12, 2024, an email was sent to the airport director’s email ID apdiindore@aai.aero at 10.26 am with the subject ‘BOMB’. In the email, Patrick had threatened to plant a bomb at the airport. No organization was mentioned. Then, on April 29, 2024, at 9.30 am, an official email was sent to the management with the email ID 666darktriad@gmail.com. It stated that bombs had been planted at the airport premises and some airlines’ planes, which would be activated soon. On May 18, 2024, 50 airports in the country, including Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur, received bomb threats.