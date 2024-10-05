Indore Airport Receives Bomb Threat, Says ‘…We Have Taken on Powerful Countries, Now the Game Has Begun’

Meanwhile, after receiving the email, all security agencies, including the BDS, have become alert. The BDS team has reached the spot and is checking every nook and corner of the airport. Earlier, Indore, Bhopal, and 50 other airports in the country had received bomb threats via email. After receiving the threat, the security of Indore Airport has been increased.

The email says – ‘…Now the game has begun.’ In this regard, DCP Vinod Meena says that on Friday, the police received information that an unknown email ID generalshiva@rediffmail.com had sent an email to the airport authority. The email stated, ‘We have taken on powerful countries. We have troubled them. Now you cannot escape or hide. Now the game has begun.’ After receiving the email, the police immediately alerted all security agencies to reach the airport. Meanwhile, CISF has also increased security inside the airport.