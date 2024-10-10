scriptMedical College: MBBS pass students get PG seats in medical colleges, Doctors’ Association complains to CM | Latest News | Patrika News
Medical College: MBBS pass students get PG seats in medical colleges, Doctors' Association complains to CM

Medical College: In the last 5 years, 11 students have been doing PG from state quota in Nehru and other medical colleges.

RaipurOct 10, 2024 / 12:51 pm

Patrika Desk

CG Medical College
After passing MBBS from Raipur AIIMS, the opposition has started against giving admission to PG seats in medical colleges of the state. United Doctors’ Association, CG, has opposed this and complained to the Chief Minister.
The association stated in a letter to the CM’s office on Wednesday that in the last 5 years, 11 students have been doing PG from state quota in Nehru and other medical colleges. They do not face any problem in getting seats under the All India Quota.

PG Admission Based On Institutional Domicile

The association’s office bearers have stated in the letter that the Supreme Court has said that admission to PG should be given based on institutional domicile. This means that students who have done MBBS from medical colleges in the state or are affiliated with Health Science University can apply for PG.
The association’s president, Dr. Heera Singh Lodhi, vice president Dr. A. Prashant, and other office bearers have demanded that students who have passed UG from AIIMS should be restricted from taking admission to PG courses, stating that they are ineligible for PG courses.

