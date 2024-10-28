script‘Pie School Olympics’ has infused enthusiasm | Latest News | Patrika News
“Jaipur: From 18 to 23 November, the ‘Pie School Olympics’ is being organized! The talent of school children will be showcased in more than 20 games at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

JaipurOct 28, 2024 / 10:46 am

Patrika Desk

A fantastic opportunity to nurture the sporting talent of school children! Patrika in Education (Pie) and the Rajasthan State Sports Council are jointly organizing the ‘Pie School Olympics’. The event will take place from 18 to 23 November at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium Sports Ground.

Two age categories

Under 14 category:-Students from classes 6 to 8
Under 18 category:- Students from classes 9 to 12

There is immense enthusiasm among students for registration. Registration can only be done online. Only students from schools in Jaipur and surrounding areas can participate in this Olympics.

Which games will be organized?

The Olympics will feature more than 20 games, including athletics, tug of war, volleyball, basketball, football, table tennis, hockey, badminton, judo, kho-kho, kabaddi, and handball.

Contact on mobile numbers 9571777333 and 9772205550.
Don’t miss this golden opportunity to showcase your sporting talent!

