Rajasthan Darshan: Educational and Cultural Journey Begins

Gupta said that this journey is being organized under the primary education department. Every year, meritorious students of classes 7 and 8 get an opportunity to participate in this journey. These students have proven their worth at the national and state levels in cultural, sports, scout, and guide activities.

For this five-day inter-district educational tour, 24 students from each district have been selected. The journey has been approved by the Director of School Education, Jaipur, Manju Sharma, the District Education Officer, Omprakash Meena, and the CO Scout and Guide, Pradeep Singh.

Education along with other knowledge The aim of this educational tour, organized by the Education Department, is to acquaint students with educational knowledge as well as the state’s environment, geographical location, natural beauty, historical, cultural, and natural heritage. Through this journey, students will get an opportunity to gain knowledge beyond their textbooks.

Co-incharge Kuldeep Sharma said that the joint local association’s president and MLA Bandikui, Bhagchand Saini, vice president Lakshmi Narayan Sharma, in-charge assistant district commissioner, and CBEEO Anjana Tyagi, Ashok Sharma, Santosh Verma, joint secretary Usha Joshi, assistant district commissioner Prabhu Dayal Gurjar, Ram Bhrosi Meena, and Savita Meena extended their best wishes to the students. Suresh Chand Sharma, Training Counselor Kanhaiyalal Ralawta, Quarter Master Kailashchandra Sen, Urmila Sharma, Ram Kesh Mali, and Manprakash Sharma were also present on the occasion.