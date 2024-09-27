World Tourism Day: In 9 months, over 1 lakh tourists reached Kaushalya Dham, musical fountain became a center of attraction…

scriptWorld Tourism Day: In 9 months, over 1 lakh tourists reached Kaushalya Dham, musical fountain became a center of attraction… | Latest News | Patrika News
World Tourism Day: According to Anuradha Dubey, PRO of Chhattisgarh Tourism Board, in 2023, 202500 tourists and devotees visited Kaushalya Dham from across the country. Among them, 10 were foreigners. This year, the figure has reached 121998 so far.

Raipur

Patrika Desk

World Tourism Day
The only temple of Mata Kaushalya, Kaushalya Dham, is located in Chandkhuri, near the capital. The grand opening of Kaushalya Dham took place three years ago. Here, there is an idol of Lord Shri Ram in his childhood form in the lap of Mata Kaushalya. The capsule has a musical fountain that has become a center of attraction. However, it only opens on Saturday and Sunday evenings.
Tourists say that there should be cottages and cafes in the complex, though there are restaurants nearby. According to Anuradha Dubey, PRO of Chhattisgarh Tourism Board, in 2023, 202500 tourists and devotees visited Kaushalya Dham from across the country. Among them, 10 were foreigners. This year, the figure has reached 121998 so far.

What’s special?

Garden
The temple has a beautiful garden where tourists/devotees can experience peace and tranquility.

Religious Programs
Regular religious and cultural programs are organized here.

Dining Hall
Arrangements are made for devotees to have prasad and food at regular intervals.

