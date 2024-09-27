World Tourism Day: In 9 months, over 1 lakh tourists reached Kaushalya Dham, musical fountain became a center of attraction…

Tourists say that there should be cottages and cafes in the complex, though there are restaurants nearby. According to Anuradha Dubey, PRO of Chhattisgarh Tourism Board, in 2023, 202500 tourists and devotees visited Kaushalya Dham from across the country. Among them, 10 were foreigners. This year, the figure has reached 121998 so far.

What’s special? Garden

The temple has a beautiful garden where tourists/devotees can experience peace and tranquility. Religious Programs

Regular religious and cultural programs are organized here. Dining Hall

Arrangements are made for devotees to have prasad and food at regular intervals.