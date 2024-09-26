The big question between Congress-AAP’s victory and defeat in Haryana elections is, ‘Will there be an alliance or not’

scriptThe big question between Congress-AAP’s victory and defeat in Haryana elections is, ‘Will there be an alliance or not’ | Latest News | Patrika News
New Delhi: Amidst the silence over the alliance between ‘AAP’ and Congress in Haryana, political analysts are making various claims.

Sep 26, 2024

Haryana Assembly election dates have been announced, and political parties have started making claims about their victory. The real test, however, is the ‘India Alliance’, which is being seen as a crucial factor in the Haryana elections. On one hand, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav hinted at maintaining distance from Haryana elections, while on the other hand, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also given similar indications. This has been confirmed by AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha.

The alliance will happen in the national interest

In response to a media query, Raghav Chadha said that the alliance will happen in the national interest and in the interest of Haryana. However, he did not provide any clarity on seat-sharing and did not make any further revelations. While reacting to the alliance between AAP and Congress in Haryana, AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said, “See, talks are going on. We hope that the alliance will happen in the national interest and in the interest of Haryana. We are making all possible efforts in that direction.”

Experts making various claims

Political analysts are making various claims about the alliance between AAP and Congress in Haryana. They believe that during the Lok Sabha elections, AAP and Congress had formed an alliance in Delhi, but despite their claims, BJP won all seven seats. Immediately after the election results, the alliance between Congress and AAP was dissolved.

AAP is weak in Haryana elections

After the Lok Sabha election results, it is being speculated that if AAP allies with Congress in the Haryana Assembly elections, it will be able to make claims on more seats. This is because AAP would not want to appear weak in the Haryana elections, given that it is in power in Punjab. The big question, however, is that despite various claims and statements, the top leaders of AAP and Congress are maintaining silence on the alliance and seat-sharing.
Haryana will go to polls on October 5, and the results will be announced on October 8. Currently, the BJP is in power in the state, with Naib Singh Saini as the Chief Minister.

