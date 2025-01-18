Delhi Polls: Kejriwal’s Big Promise, Free Power and Water for Tenants if Elected

scriptDelhi Polls: Kejriwal’s Big Promise, Free Power and Water for Tenants if Elected | Delhi Polls: Kejriwal&#39;s Big Promise, Free Power and Water for Tenants if Elected | Latest News | Patrika News
New DelhiJan 18, 2025 / 02:49 pm

Patrika Desk

The Assembly polls in Delhi are scheduled for 5 February, and the results will be announced on 8 February. On that day, it will be decided which party will form the government in Delhi. Meanwhile, no party is missing an opportunity to campaign. All parties are trying to woo voters with election promises. Today, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made a major promise to the public.

Free Electricity and Water for Tenants if Elected

The Kejriwal government already provides free electricity and water to Delhi residents, offering up to 200 units of free electricity per month. Now, this benefit is set to extend to tenants. During a press conference, Kejriwal stated, “Across Delhi, we have provided free electricity and water. However, it is unfortunate that tenants do not benefit. Today, I want to announce that if our party wins the election and forms the government again, we will implement a system to provide free electricity and water to tenants.”

Attempting Victory Through Election ‘Revdi’

Kejriwal is once again resorting to election ‘revdi’ (freebies) to woo Delhi voters. He has previously leveraged promises of free goods to electoral advantage and is employing the same strategy to secure another term in Delhi. The BJP and Congress are also not far behind in offering election ‘revdi’. All parties are making every effort to attract voters.

