Delhi Polls: Kejriwal’s Big Promise, Free Power and Water for Tenants if Elected

Free Electricity and Water for Tenants if Elected The Kejriwal government already provides free electricity and water to Delhi residents, offering up to 200 units of free electricity per month. Now, this benefit is set to extend to tenants. During a press conference, Kejriwal stated, “Across Delhi, we have provided free electricity and water. However, it is unfortunate that tenants do not benefit. Today, I want to announce that if our party wins the election and forms the government again, we will implement a system to provide free electricity and water to tenants.”

VIDEO | Delhi elections: Here's what AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) said announcing free electricity and water for tenants: "Across Delhi, we have provided free electricity and water to residents. However, it is unfortunate that tenants do not get these… pic.twitter.com/Cnzn0o7yp6— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 18, 2025 Attempting Victory Through Election 'Revdi' Kejriwal is once again resorting to election 'revdi' (freebies) to woo Delhi voters. He has previously leveraged promises of free goods to electoral advantage and is employing the same strategy to secure another term in Delhi. The BJP and Congress are also not far behind in offering election 'revdi'. All parties are making every effort to attract voters.