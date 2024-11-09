Mumbai: Election Commission tightens grip after Rs 2 crore cash recovered

Maharashtra’s DEO, police commissioners, SPs, municipal commissioners, and returning officers were instructed to keep a strict vigil on any attempts to influence voters through cash, liquor, drugs, or free gifts during a review meeting.

Strict surveillance on government vehicles and ambulances Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar has instructed officials to take action against anyone trying to influence voters through cash or valuable items. He has ordered strict surveillance on government vehicles and ambulances being used to transport cash or valuable items.