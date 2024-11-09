Mumbai: Election Commission tightens grip after Rs 2 crore cash recovered

Maharashtra’s DEO, police commissioners, SPs, municipal commissioners, and returning officers were instructed to keep a strict vigil on any attempts to influence voters through cash, liquor, drugs, or free gifts during a review meeting.
Strict surveillance on government vehicles and ambulances Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar has instructed officials to take action against anyone trying to influence voters through cash or valuable items. He has ordered strict surveillance on government vehicles and ambulances being used to transport cash or valuable items.
Seizure of 13.26 crore rupees in Thane Since the model code of conduct came into effect on October 15, the Election Commission has seized 13.26 crore rupees worth of illegal items in Thane, the home district of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The seized items include liquor, drugs, and free gifts. A total of 209 FIRs have been registered in this regard. There are 72 lakh 29 thousand 339 voters in the 18 assembly constituencies of Thane district. The Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held on November 20 and the vote counting will take place on November 23.