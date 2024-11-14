scriptPM Modi to be honored with the highest national award by this country | Latest News | Patrika News
PM Modi to be honored with the highest national award by this country

The official statement of Dominica has revealed the reason behind the decision to award PM Modi with the country’s highest national honor.

New DelhiNov 14, 2024 / 04:34 pm

Patrika Desk

The Caribbean country, Dominica, will honor India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi with its highest national award. This decision has been taken in recognition of India’s help during the COVID-19 pandemic and to strengthen the partnership between the two countries. The Prime Minister’s Office of Dominica has stated that President Silvani Burton will confer the honor on PM Modi during the India-Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Summit.

Expressing gratitude for help during the pandemic

The official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office of Dominica stated, “In February 2021, Prime Minister Modi provided 70,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Dominica. This generous gift enabled Dominica to provide assistance to its Caribbean neighbors.” The statement added that this award recognizes PM Modi’s leadership in providing support to Dominica in the areas of health, education, and information technology.

Strengthening relations between the two countries

The statement further added that PM Modi has accepted the award, emphasizing the importance of cooperation in addressing global challenges such as climate change and geopolitical conflicts. This move reaffirms India’s commitment to working with Dominica and the Caribbean to address these issues.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been honored with the highest civilian awards by several countries. These awards reflect PM Modi’s leadership and vision, which have strengthened India’s position on the global stage. They also demonstrate the growing relations between India and countries around the world.

