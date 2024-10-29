scriptRajasthan: Government’s negligence gives bail to cow smuggler, Congress raises questions | Rajasthan: Government&#39;s negligence gives bail to cow smuggler, Congress raises questions | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan: Government's negligence gives bail to cow smuggler, Congress raises questions

The Supreme Court has ordered the release of a cow smuggler accused on bail due to the government’s negligence.

JaipurOct 29, 2024 / 10:43 am

Patrika Desk

The Supreme Court has ordered the release of a cow smuggler accused on bail due to the government’s negligence. The court has taken seriously the fact that despite being served notice, the officials did not present their arguments. The bench of Justice Suryakant and Justice Ujjwal Bhuyan gave this order on the appeal of Nazim Khan.
The appellant was accused of cow smuggling in Karauli district in February 2021. 26 cows were recovered from his possession, but he absconded and was arrested in April 2024. The Supreme Court’s notice was served to the state government on October 8, but no arguments were presented. This prevented the court from knowing the status of six other pending cases against the appellant. The appellant is a resident of Uttar Pradesh and is not participating in the trial, but he cannot be kept in custody indefinitely without a reason. On this basis, the court ordered his release on bail.

Double Standard of BJP

Leader of the Opposition, Tikaram Jully, wrote on social media that those who do politics in the name of cows should be held accountable in this case. Double Standard is the reality of the BJP. He further said that in 2021, the Rajasthan police had arrested Nazim and his accomplices for cow smuggling in Karauli district. They were caught transporting 26 cows to Uttar Pradesh, and a case was filed under various sections.

Pilot also targeted

Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that this government only knows how to get votes in the name of cows and religion. They do not have any data on how much they have spent on cow protection. They only know how to get votes from this. People will eventually stop trusting them, and they have already done so.

