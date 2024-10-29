Rajasthan: Government’s negligence gives bail to cow smuggler, Congress raises questions

The appellant was accused of cow smuggling in Karauli district in February 2021. 26 cows were recovered from his possession, but he absconded and was arrested in April 2024. The Supreme Court’s notice was served to the state government on October 8, but no arguments were presented. This prevented the court from knowing the status of six other pending cases against the appellant. The appellant is a resident of Uttar Pradesh and is not participating in the trial, but he cannot be kept in custody indefinitely without a reason. On this basis, the court ordered his release on bail.

Double Standard of BJP Leader of the Opposition, Tikaram Jully, wrote on social media that those who do politics in the name of cows should be held accountable in this case. Double Standard is the reality of the BJP. He further said that in 2021, the Rajasthan police had arrested Nazim and his accomplices for cow smuggling in Karauli district. They were caught transporting 26 cows to Uttar Pradesh, and a case was filed under various sections.