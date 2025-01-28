scriptRajasthan to enact law to prevent suicides among students | Rajasthan to enact law to prevent suicides among students | Latest News | Patrika News
The Rajasthan government will introduce a bill in the state assembly to prevent suicides among coaching students.

The Rajasthan government will introduce a law to regulate coaching centres and prevent student suicides. A bill will be introduced in the upcoming assembly session. The state government informed the Rajasthan High Court on Monday. The next hearing is scheduled for February 10th.
The division bench of Justices Indrajit Singh and V K Bharwani issued this order on a suo moto petition filed in 2016 concerning the suicides of coaching students. Advocate General Rajendra Prasad informed the court that the state government will enact a law for the regulation of coaching centres, and work is underway on all aspects. Efforts are being made to present the bill in the upcoming assembly session. Taking note of this information from the Advocate General, the court adjourned the hearing.

Assembly Session to Begin January 31st

The Rajasthan Assembly budget session will commence on January 31st. The session will begin with the Governor, Haribhaau Bagde’s, first address to the assembly. Following the Governor’s address, there will be a discussion in the house from February 3rd to 6th. The Chief Minister will respond to this debate on February 6th. After the budget is presented on February 19th, there will be a debate. This will be followed by discussions on the demands of various departments. This phase is likely to continue until mid-March.

