The Pakistani Army was the Main Target of BLA Terrorists, Big Revelation on Quetta Railway Station Blast

Infantry School Personnel were the Main Target of Terrorists Quetta Division Commissioner Hamza Shafqat confirmed that the blast was primarily a suicide attack on law enforcement agencies. Meanwhile, Balochistan’s Police Inspector General (IG) Moazzam Jah Ansari said the target of the attack was Infantry School personnel. After the attack, a ban has been imposed on people gathering in the area, and bus stations have been put on high alert.

Baloch Liberation Army Claims Responsibility for the Attack The spokesperson of the Baloch Liberation Army said that we claim responsibility for the fidayeen attack on the Pakistani army at Quetta Railway Station. On Saturday morning, a fidayeen attack was carried out on a Pakistani army unit at Quetta Railway Station, when they were returning from Infantry School after completing their course. The attack was carried out by the BLA’s fidayeen unit, Majid Brigade. Detailed information will be shared with the media soon.

August Saw the Highest Number of Attacks in Six Years There has been a significant surge in terrorist attacks in 2024. In August alone, 254 people were killed. This includes 92 civilians and 52 security personnel, making it the deadliest month in six years.

Eight People Were Killed Last Week Earlier, on November 2, a bomb blast occurred near a girls’ school and a hospital in Mastung district, 50 km from Quetta, resulting in the death of five children and eight people.