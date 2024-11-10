scriptThe Pakistani Army was the Main Target of BLA Terrorists, Big Revelation on Quetta Railway Station Blast | Latest News | Patrika News
Political

The Pakistani Army was the Main Target of BLA Terrorists, Big Revelation on Quetta Railway Station Blast

Railway Station Blast: In the brutal suicide attacks of Baloch rebels, 14 Pakistani soldiers, including 26 people, have died. While 62 are reported injured.

New DelhiNov 10, 2024 / 01:36 pm

Patrika Desk

Pakistan Queta Railway Station Blast

Pakistan Queta Railway Station Blast

Pakistan Railway Station Blast: The powerful explosion that took place inside the Quetta railway station on Saturday was a terrorist attack targeting Pakistani army personnel. In this terrorist incident, 14 Pakistani soldiers, including 26 people, have died, and more than 62 people are reported injured. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the blast. Preliminary reports suggest that the explosion occurred at the booking office of the railway station, just before a train was about to arrive. Given the crowd at the station, the number of deaths is likely to increase. Railway officials said the attack took place when the Jafar Express was about to leave for Peshawar at 9 am.

Infantry School Personnel were the Main Target of Terrorists

Quetta Division Commissioner Hamza Shafqat confirmed that the blast was primarily a suicide attack on law enforcement agencies. Meanwhile, Balochistan’s Police Inspector General (IG) Moazzam Jah Ansari said the target of the attack was Infantry School personnel. After the attack, a ban has been imposed on people gathering in the area, and bus stations have been put on high alert.

Baloch Liberation Army Claims Responsibility for the Attack

The spokesperson of the Baloch Liberation Army said that we claim responsibility for the fidayeen attack on the Pakistani army at Quetta Railway Station. On Saturday morning, a fidayeen attack was carried out on a Pakistani army unit at Quetta Railway Station, when they were returning from Infantry School after completing their course. The attack was carried out by the BLA’s fidayeen unit, Majid Brigade. Detailed information will be shared with the media soon.

August Saw the Highest Number of Attacks in Six Years

There has been a significant surge in terrorist attacks in 2024. In August alone, 254 people were killed. This includes 92 civilians and 52 security personnel, making it the deadliest month in six years.

Eight People Were Killed Last Week

Earlier, on November 2, a bomb blast occurred near a girls’ school and a hospital in Mastung district, 50 km from Quetta, resulting in the death of five children and eight people.

Railway Services had Resumed

Pakistan Railway had resumed train services between Quetta and Peshawar after a gap of more than one and a half months. Earlier, on August 26, train services were suspended across the country after a major railway bridge was destroyed in a blast by the BLA as part of a series of attacks across the province.

