Trudeau’s Audacity and India’s Strong Response, 6 Canadian Diplomats Expelled, Recall High Commissioner

These six diplomats who have been expelled include the Canadian Charge d’Affaires Stewart Wheeler, Deputy High Commissioner Patrick Hebert, and four First Secretaries, Mary Catherine Jolly, Ian Ross David, Adam James Chupka, and Paula Orjuela. All six Canadian diplomats have been asked to leave India by 11:59 pm on October 19 or before.

Canada is still singing the same tune, saying that Indian agents were involved in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a terrorist declared by India, in Canada. It had informed the Indian government on Sunday that the names of Indian diplomats and officials were coming up in the investigation.

Stewart Wheeler was summoned by the Indian government on Monday evening, where India strongly rejected Canada’s allegations and stated that it would not tolerate the targeting of its diplomats and officials. India has also stated that it reserves the right to take further action in the future.

The Indian government has stated that the actions of the Trudeau government have created a threat to the security of Indian diplomats, and it does not trust the Canadian government’s commitment to ensuring their safety. Therefore, India has decided to recall its High Commissioner and other diplomats.

