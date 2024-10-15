Trudeau’s Audacity and India’s Strong Response, 6 Canadian Diplomats Expelled, Recall High Commissioner

scriptTrudeau’s Audacity and India’s Strong Response, 6 Canadian Diplomats Expelled, Recall High Commissioner | Latest News | Patrika News
India Canada Dispute: After Canada’s baseless allegations against India, tensions have increased between the two countries. India has responded strongly by ordering the Canadian High Commissioner to leave India by October 19.

New DelhiOct 15, 2024 / 12:26 pm

Patrika Desk

India has decided to recall its High Commissioner and some other diplomats from Ottawa, citing ‘security concerns’, in response to Canada’s ‘baseless allegations’ regarding the Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case. Along with this, six Canadian diplomats, including the Charge d’Affaires and the High Commissioner, have been expelled from New Delhi. The Canadian government had accused Indian diplomats of being ‘persons of interest’ in the Nijjar murder case, leading to a significant increase in tensions between the two countries.
These six diplomats who have been expelled include the Canadian Charge d’Affaires Stewart Wheeler, Deputy High Commissioner Patrick Hebert, and four First Secretaries, Mary Catherine Jolly, Ian Ross David, Adam James Chupka, and Paula Orjuela. All six Canadian diplomats have been asked to leave India by 11:59 pm on October 19 or before.
Canada is still singing the same tune, saying that Indian agents were involved in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a terrorist declared by India, in Canada. It had informed the Indian government on Sunday that the names of Indian diplomats and officials were coming up in the investigation.
Stewart Wheeler was summoned by the Indian government on Monday evening, where India strongly rejected Canada’s allegations and stated that it would not tolerate the targeting of its diplomats and officials. India has also stated that it reserves the right to take further action in the future.
The Indian government has stated that the actions of the Trudeau government have created a threat to the security of Indian diplomats, and it does not trust the Canadian government’s commitment to ensuring their safety. Therefore, India has decided to recall its High Commissioner and other diplomats.

Canada’s Allegations: Jolt to India’s Sovereignty

The Canadian government had accused India of being involved in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a terrorist declared by India, in Canada. It had informed the Indian government on Sunday that the names of Indian diplomats and officials were coming up in the investigation.

Vote Bank Politics: India

The Indian government has stated that Canada’s allegations are baseless and part of the Trudeau government’s political agenda, driven by vote bank politics.

Conspiracy to Defame India

The Indian government has also stated that Canada’s actions are part of a deliberate conspiracy to defame India and its diplomats and that it is not a genuine investigation. It has also accused Canada of not sharing any evidence with India, despite repeated requests.

