Will Israel attack Iran before the US elections? Biden and Netanyahu devise this 'mega plan'

Israel Iran Conflict: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Joe Biden have agreed on this strategy to attack Iran.

Oct 16, 2024

मनोज कुमार रोहिल्ला

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made it clear that he will not attack Iran’s nuclear program and oil refineries. However, he also said that Israel is ready to attack Iran’s military bases at any time. According to reports, Israel is preparing to attack Iran before the US presidential election on November 5.
American media reports that last week, US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the option of retaliatory attacks on Iran. Earlier, Biden had openly said that he would not support an attack on Iran’s nuclear and oil refineries.
It is believed that America and Israel are jointly planning to attack Iran. Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel is willing to plan an attack in a way that does not affect the US presidential election. It is believed that if Iran’s oil refineries are attacked, global oil prices will rise. If this happens, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris may face public anger.

55 killed in Gaza and 4 in Israel

Meanwhile, Israel continued its attacks on Lebanon and the Gaza Strip on Tuesday. The attacked areas included Jabalia in northern Gaza, where the Israeli army launched an attack 11 days ago. The Gaza Health Ministry reported on Tuesday that at least 55 people were killed in the area in the last 24 hours. In Israel, a police officer was killed and four people were injured in a terrorist attack in the coastal city of Ashdod on Tuesday.

Iran announces, talks with America end

Iran officially announced on Tuesday that its indirect talks with the US had ended. The talks, which were being held through Oman, aimed to lift American sanctions and prevent Israel from defeating Hamas and Hezbollah. The US refused to participate in the talks, saying that as long as Iran’s regional ambitions and international terrorism were not included in the agenda, there was no point in continuing the talks.

