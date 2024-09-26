The world now recognizes India because of PM Modi, says Vice President Dhankhar

The Vice President said that education is the most effective medium for bringing about change in society. Education plays a crucial role in shaping the lives of individuals and eliminating inequalities and evils in society. Sharing his experiences as a student at the Sainik School in Chittorgarh, he said that his real birth took place in the Sainik School. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Modi presented two principles to the world stage The Vice President inaugurated a two-day national seminar on the topic of “Rishi Tradition in Modern Life” at the Jagadguru Ram Bhadraacharya Divyang University in Chitrakoot. On this occasion, he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership for presenting two major principles of India’s cultural and spiritual heritage on the world stage.