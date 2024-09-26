scriptThe world now recognizes India because of PM Modi, says Vice President Dhankhar | Latest News | Patrika News
The world now recognizes India because of PM Modi, says Vice President Dhankhar

PM Modi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said that India is not what it was 10 years ago, but under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is moving forward on a path that is recognized by the whole world.

New DelhiSep 26, 2024 / 02:36 am

Patrika Desk

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said that India is not what it was 10 years ago, but under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is moving forward on a path that is recognized by the whole world. The Vice President said this while inaugurating the Sainik School in Gorakhpur. He said that Article 370, which was considered temporary by the Constitution makers, was being treated as permanent by some people. It has been abolished in this decade. This is the India of today. He said that compromising with nationalism is the biggest betrayal of the nation. He said that national duty should be kept above personal interests and political gains, otherwise, it would attack India’s centuries-old civilization.
The Vice President said that education is the most effective medium for bringing about change in society. Education plays a crucial role in shaping the lives of individuals and eliminating inequalities and evils in society. Sharing his experiences as a student at the Sainik School in Chittorgarh, he said that his real birth took place in the Sainik School. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Modi presented two principles to the world stage

The Vice President inaugurated a two-day national seminar on the topic of “Rishi Tradition in Modern Life” at the Jagadguru Ram Bhadraacharya Divyang University in Chitrakoot. On this occasion, he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership for presenting two major principles of India’s cultural and spiritual heritage on the world stage.

