Rajasthan: Guava Processing Plant to be set up in Sawai Madhopur at a cost of ₹150 crore, announces Agriculture Minister

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Agriculture Minister Dr Kirori Lal Meena at the Guava Festival in Sawai Madhopur. (Photo: Patrika)
Rajasthan: On the occasion of the 263rd foundation day of Sawai Madhopur, the country's first Guava Festival was organised at Dussehra Maidan on Sunday. On this occasion, Agriculture Minister Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena announced that the state government will soon establish a guava processing plant in Sawai Madhopur at a cost of ₹150 crore.
Agriculture Minister Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena stated that out of a total of 14,000 hectares of guava orchards in Rajasthan, 11,000 hectares are located in this district alone. The Bhajan Lal government is committed to ensuring that the guavas from Sawai Madhopur are consumed locally.
Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena said that the annual income of guava farmers in Rajasthan from this fruit is approximately ₹600-700 crore. In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of doubling farmers' income, our goal is to increase the annual income from guavas to ₹1500-1600 crore.
Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena emphasised the urgent need for a processing unit so that farmers in Sawai Madhopur do not have to travel to places like Delhi and Baroda to sell their produce. The establishment of a processing plant will benefit guava farmers not only in the surrounding districts but also in neighbouring states.
