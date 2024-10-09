Sugar Mills & Warehouse Corporation Launching A Scheme Like OPS for Employees

On the other hand, it is being said that Ganganagar Sugar Mills and the State Warehouse Corporation, along with the Life Insurance Corporation of India, are considering launching a scheme like OPS. Meanwhile, six employees of the State Warehouse Corporation have withdrawn their money, frustrated with the wait. Despite depositing money, around 50,000 employees of five power companies, Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation, Rajasthan State Warehouse Corporation, and Ganganagar Sugar Mills are being deprived of OPS.