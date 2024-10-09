Sugar Mills & Warehouse Corporation Launching A Scheme Like OPS for Employees

An update has been received regarding the old pension scheme (OPS) in Rajasthan.

Jaipur•Oct 09, 2024 / 10:44 am• Patrika Desk

The government corporations in Rajasthan are stuck in a dilemma regarding the old pension scheme (OPS) for deprived officials and employees. They are neither backing down nor taking steps to implement it. As a result, the employees who have deposited money to avail the benefits of OPS are in trouble. They are hesitant to withdraw their money due to lack of Clarity.

On the other hand, it is being said that Ganganagar Sugar Mills and the State Warehouse Corporation, along with the Life Insurance Corporation of India, are considering launching a scheme like OPS. Meanwhile, six employees of the State Warehouse Corporation have withdrawn their money, frustrated with the wait. Despite depositing money, around 50,000 employees of five power companies, Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation, Rajasthan State Warehouse Corporation, and Ganganagar Sugar Mills are being deprived of OPS.