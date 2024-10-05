scriptRanthambore National Park: Tourists Who Came for Tiger Safari Were Confined to a Hotel, Know Why This Happened? | Latest News | Patrika News
Ranthambore National Park: Tourists Who Came for Tiger Safari Were Confined to a Hotel, Know Why This Happened?

Ranthambore Latest News: The new tourist season at Ranthambore National Park has started with controversy. Now, a case of tourists being held hostage at a hotel in Ranthambore has come to light.

Sawai MadhopurOct 05, 2024 / 05:04 pm

Patrika Desk

Ranthambore Latest News
Sawai Madhopur. The new tourist season at Ranthambore National Park has started with controversy. Earlier, a case of instant online booking on holidays was reported. Now, a case of misbehavior with tourists, vehicle drivers, and guides at a hotel has come to light.
A Canter had gone to pick up tourists from a hotel on Ranthambore Road. During this, a railing was damaged while reversing the Canter. The hotel staff then closed the hotel gate. Since the tourists had to go on a safari in the morning, the gate was opened at the request of the tourists, but it was closed again in the evening.

The hotel’s Arbitrary Behavior Troubled Other Tourists

In the morning, after taking tourists on a safari, when the Canter went back to the hotel to drop off the tourists, the hotel staff again closed the gate. This time, tourists from other hotels were also in the Canter. The tourists requested the hotel staff to let them go, but they refused.
Later, the hotel staff agreed to let them go on the condition that the guide would be kept back. This made the situation worse. The Canter driver and guide said they would drop off the tourists and come back, but the hotel staff did not let them go. This led to a protest from the tourists, and a lot of commotion ensued. Eventually, the hotel staff let the Canter, tourists, and guide go, and the matter was resolved.

Union Decided Not to Send Tourist Vehicles to the Hotel

Due to the misbehavior of the hotel management with tourists, guides, and vehicle drivers, the Ranthambore Nature Guide Association, Ranthambore Vehicle Safari Owners’ Union, and Ranthambore Vehicle Drivers’ Union have jointly decided to boycott the hotel and not send tourist vehicles to the hotel.

What They Say…

In the morning, during the safari, a railing was partially damaged when a Canter went to pick up tourists from the hotel. After the safari, when the Canter went back to the hotel to drop off the tourists, the hotel staff closed the gate. Later, after protests, the hotel management opened the gate. Now, the union has decided not to send tourist vehicles to the hotel.
– Yadhvendra, President, Ranthambore Nature Guide Association, Sawai Madhopur

