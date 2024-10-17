Cheap electricity will be available in Rajasthan! Bhajanlal government has made a fantastic plan

Concession only when we get cheap electricityIt will be mandatory for companies to supply cheap electricity to DISCOMs at a fixed rate when needed. They will have to supply electricity at a lower rate, whether it is through the Power Purchase Agreement or the Exchange.
We can’t store electricity right nowSolar and wind power are being generated, but we can’t store it. If more electricity is generated, DISCOMs have to supply it first, because it can’t be stored. This leads to the shutdown of thermal power plants. The cost of starting and stopping the plants increases. During power crises, electricity has to be purchased at a higher rate from the Exchange.
Why focus on Rajasthan?-175 GW wind energy capacity
-200 GW solar energy capacity
-1.25 lakh hectares of land available
-70,000 MW capacity plants can be set up
How it will work
- Solar and wind energy can be stored in batteries. Similarly, pump storage projects will also be set up, where water will be stored and electricity will be generated as per the requirement. The stored electricity will be used or supplied to the grid as per the requirement.
- At night, solar energy is not generated, so industrial units, plants, factories, or offices can use the stored energy instead of taking it from the grid. This will reduce the grid’s load.
- If you don’t take electricity from the grid, you won’t have to pay the electricity bill. You can use the stored energy even when the rate is high.