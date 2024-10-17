Cheap electricity will be available in Rajasthan! Bhajanlal government has made a fantastic plan

The intention behind this concession is to develop the state as a hub for clean energy storage, so that the electricity can be used when needed and there is no need to cut off the power supply. The Energy Department is sending the policy draft to the cabinet. Notably, more than a dozen big companies, including Adani, JSW, Green Torrento, Renew Energy, and Greenko, have shown interest in preparing pump and other storage systems.

Concession only when we get cheap electricity It will be mandatory for companies to supply cheap electricity to DISCOMs at a fixed rate when needed. They will have to supply electricity at a lower rate, whether it is through the Power Purchase Agreement or the Exchange.

We can’t store electricity right now Solar and wind power are being generated, but we can’t store it. If more electricity is generated, DISCOMs have to supply it first, because it can’t be stored. This leads to the shutdown of thermal power plants. The cost of starting and stopping the plants increases. During power crises, electricity has to be purchased at a higher rate from the Exchange.

Why focus on Rajasthan? -175 GW wind energy capacity

-200 GW solar energy capacity

-1.25 lakh hectares of land available

-70,000 MW capacity plants can be set up How it will work Solar and wind energy can be stored in batteries. Similarly, pump storage projects will also be set up, where water will be stored and electricity will be generated as per the requirement. The stored electricity will be used or supplied to the grid as per the requirement.

At night, solar energy is not generated, so industrial units, plants, factories, or offices can use the stored energy instead of taking it from the grid. This will reduce the grid’s load.

If you don't take electricity from the grid, you won't have to pay the electricity bill. You can use the stored energy even when the rate is high. These schemes are being operated The central government and the state government are running several schemes to promote solar energy. These schemes aim to reduce dependence on companies and provide cheap electricity. The government has launched schemes like Solar Energy Pump, Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar, etc.

Solar Energy Pump Scheme– Under this scheme, the state government and the central government provide a 30% subsidy to farmers for the installation of solar energy pumps. The remaining 40% amount has to be paid by the farmers. In this scheme, solar energy pumps of 3 HP, 5 HP, 7.5 HP, and 10 HP can be installed.

Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar– This scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 15, 2024. Under this scheme, subsidies are provided to households to get electricity connections. With this scheme, 300 units of free electricity can be availed, and the government also provides subsidies for installing solar rooftop systems. The subsidy amount can be up to Rs 78,000.