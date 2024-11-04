Diljit Dosanjh apologises to fans for ticket fraud in Jaipur

People waited for 10 minutes to capture his entry on camera. He made a stylish entry wearing a white turban and Punjabi attire. During the program, the audience not only danced with Dosanjh but also sang Punjabi songs and captured every moment on camera.

Life is a Dream Through a video, Diljit talked about life and said that life is a dream that we have to live every day. He also emphasised the importance of valuing life. ‘Dal Bati Churma Saada Diljit Soorma’ Seeing the crowd, Diljit Dosanjh’s enthusiasm doubled. He said to the audience, ‘Dal Bati Churma Saada Diljit Soorma.’ After the interval, Diljit changed his look. In the concert, different themes were showcased on lights and backgrounds for every Punjabi song, which the audience loved.

Our Favourite Singer People from Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh came to attend the music concert. A group from Delhi said that they had missed Diljit’s concert earlier due to their own party, but they had committed to attending this concert. Diljit is our favourite singer.

Gifted a Suitcase to a Little Fan During the program, Diljit gifted a suitcase to a little fan from Delhi who was called on stage and danced with him. He told the fan, ‘You can sit on it or keep it, it’s up to you.’

Diljit’s Look In the program, Dilmit and Simarjit from Jaipur were seen in Diljit Dosanjh’s look. They said that they had been waiting for this moment for several months. The audience was seen taking photos with them.

Marwari Came to See Punjabi Singing ‘Main Hoon Punjab…’, Diljit said, ‘Marwari came to see Punjabi.’ He called a person wearing a Rajasthani turban on stage and said, ‘Salute to this turban. This is our pride. This is the beauty of our country.’ At the end of the program, he bowed down to the audience.