Special

Seven districts in Rajasthan to receive Diwali gift; PM Modi to lay the foundation stone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address, which will be heard by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma sitting in Bharatpur.

Oct 29, 2024

Patrika Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation of 8 critical care units in 7 districts of the state on Tuesday. Modi will virtually address, which will be heard by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma sitting in Bharatpur. The foundation stone of the critical care unit to be built at RBMW Hospital, affiliated with Rajkiya Medical College, will be laid in the presence of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday.
The hospital administration finalised the preparations till late Monday evening. The critical care unit will be built behind the DDC counter and parking lot at RBMW Hospital. A pandal is being set up for the program. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will be present at the virtual foundation stone laying ceremony along with officials.
In this regard, the parking space was also changed on Monday-Tuesday. District Collector Dr. Amit Yadav inspected RBMW Hospital on Monday evening and gave necessary directions to the officials. Critical care units are being built in Bharatpur, Churu, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Sirohi, Karauli, Dholpur, and Hanumangarh districts of the state. The budget has been approved for this, and administrative and financial approvals have been received from the government.
The space for this unit has been marked near the vehicle stand on RICO Road at RBMW Hospital. This unit will provide treatment to all types of emergency patients. Mainly, all emergency, ICU, operation theatre and dialysis facilities will be available. A trauma centre is also proposed to be built on the medical college campus for road accident patients, which will be separate from this unit.

CM Bhajanlal’s Programme

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will leave for Jaipur on Tuesday and reach MSJ College, where a helipad has been built, by helicopter. After that, he will reach RBMW Hospital and participate in the foundation stone laying program of the critical care block under the PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. He will then stay at the circuit house and later visit his native village Atari, where he will participate in a local program and return to Jaipur.

