Seven districts in Rajasthan to receive Diwali gift; PM Modi to lay the foundation stone

The hospital administration finalised the preparations till late Monday evening. The critical care unit will be built behind the DDC counter and parking lot at RBMW Hospital. A pandal is being set up for the program. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will be present at the virtual foundation stone laying ceremony along with officials.

In this regard, the parking space was also changed on Monday-Tuesday. District Collector Dr. Amit Yadav inspected RBMW Hospital on Monday evening and gave necessary directions to the officials. Critical care units are being built in Bharatpur, Churu, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Sirohi, Karauli, Dholpur, and Hanumangarh districts of the state. The budget has been approved for this, and administrative and financial approvals have been received from the government.

The space for this unit has been marked near the vehicle stand on RICO Road at RBMW Hospital. This unit will provide treatment to all types of emergency patients. Mainly, all emergency, ICU, operation theatre and dialysis facilities will be available. A trauma centre is also proposed to be built on the medical college campus for road accident patients, which will be separate from this unit.