Rajasthan: High Alert at India-Pakistan Border, Officials Monitor from Border Posts

In recent times, incidents of drug smuggling from Pakistan have increased in the Sri Ganganagar and Bikaner sectors of the international border. Meanwhile, the latest case of arms smuggling from Pakistan has increased the concern of security agencies.

On Thursday, two ‘Made in USA’ pistols were found 1800 meters inside the Indian border in the Anoopgarh battalion area of the BSF’s Sri Ganganagar sector. The Bikaner sector begins south of this area.

Special Alert for Operation Sard Hawa Every year, the BSF launches Operation Sard Hawa ten to twelve days before 26 January. During this approximately 15-day alert, the number of personnel, weapons, and security equipment on the border is increased two to three times.

Reserve personnel and officers from battalion and sector headquarters are also deployed on the border. Five days remain before the commencement of Operation Sard Hawa on the western border. Therefore, the headquarters has issued instructions to maintain vigilance under a special alert.

Increased Patrolling, Tea Supply for Soldiers These days, the temperature remains quite low, and there is dense fog in the atmosphere. Hot tea is being supplied at short intervals from border outposts to the soldiers deployed near the border fencing. Officers are themselves monitoring by staying at the border outposts.

About a month and a half ago, on the night of 30 November last year, a BSF patrol team found a packet in the Sri Karanpur battalion area of the Sri Ganganagar sector. This was dropped into Indian territory via drone. The packet contained two pistols and seven cartridges.

According to sources, while delivering heroin into Indian territory with the help of drones from Pakistan, the BSF and police are apprehending smugglers. The vigilance of security agencies has created an atmosphere of fear among drug smugglers. As a result, smugglers based in Pakistan have started sending weapons to Indian smugglers here so that they can take risks during delivery.