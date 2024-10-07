Big Changes Possible in Bhajanlal Cabinet Before Rajasthan Bypolls, These New Ministers May Get a Chance

CM Bhajanlal Sharma met BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, and CR Patil on October 3 in New Delhi. After this meeting, it is speculated that the Bhajanlal cabinet will be expanded this month itself. In such a situation, many MLAs may get a place in the Bhajanlal cabinet. Meanwhile, some ministers may also see a change in their portfolios.

Six New Ministers May Be Made According to the rules, 15% of the total MLAs can be made ministers. There are 200 members in the Rajasthan Assembly. Therefore, including the Chief Minister, a total of 30 ministers can be made. Currently, there are 24 ministers, including the Chief Minister. Therefore, six ministerial posts are still vacant. Apart from this, no decision has been taken yet on the resignation of Kirori Lal Meena.

These MLAs May Get a Chance MLAs who have performed well in their assembly areas may be included in the cabinet. Meanwhile, regional and caste equations will also be taken care of, which can benefit the BJP in the by-polls in 7 assembly seats. However, there is a high possibility of new MLAs from eastern Rajasthan, Shekhawati, and Vagad being made ministers. There is talk in political circles that MLAs Gurvir Singh, Jaydeep Bihani, Shrichand Kriplani, Pushpendra Singh, Aduram Meghwal, Hansraj Meena, Ramvilas Meena, and Govardhan Verma may be included in the cabinet.