Big Changes Possible in Bhajanlal Cabinet Before Rajasthan Bypolls, These New Ministers May Get a Chance

Bhajan Lal Cabinet Reshuffle: Big changes are possible in the Bhajanlal cabinet before the bypolls in Rajasthan. There is talk in political circles that good performing ministers may get a promotion. Meanwhile, some new faces may also be made ministers.

JaipurOct 07, 2024 / 05:30 pm

There are possibilities of major changes in the cabinet led by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. There is talk in political circles that a major reshuffle will take place in the Bhajanlal cabinet before the by-polls in 7 assembly seats in Rajasthan. Recently, during his Delhi visit, CM Bhajanlal Sharma discussed this issue with BJP President JP Nadda and other senior party leaders. Since then, there has been intense speculation about a cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan.
CM Bhajanlal Sharma met BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, and CR Patil on October 3 in New Delhi. After this meeting, it is speculated that the Bhajanlal cabinet will be expanded this month itself. In such a situation, many MLAs may get a place in the Bhajanlal cabinet. Meanwhile, some ministers may also see a change in their portfolios.

Six New Ministers May Be Made

According to the rules, 15% of the total MLAs can be made ministers. There are 200 members in the Rajasthan Assembly. Therefore, including the Chief Minister, a total of 30 ministers can be made. Currently, there are 24 ministers, including the Chief Minister. Therefore, six ministerial posts are still vacant. Apart from this, no decision has been taken yet on the resignation of Kirori Lal Meena.

These MLAs May Get a Chance

MLAs who have performed well in their assembly areas may be included in the cabinet. Meanwhile, regional and caste equations will also be taken care of, which can benefit the BJP in the by-polls in 7 assembly seats. However, there is a high possibility of new MLAs from eastern Rajasthan, Shekhawati, and Vagad being made ministers. There is talk in political circles that MLAs Gurvir Singh, Jaydeep Bihani, Shrichand Kriplani, Pushpendra Singh, Aduram Meghwal, Hansraj Meena, Ramvilas Meena, and Govardhan Verma may be included in the cabinet.

Promotion to Performing Ministers

During the cabinet expansion, good-performing ministers may get a promotion. Meanwhile, ministers who have not performed satisfactorily may be removed from the cabinet. After Kirori Lal’s resignation, there is speculation about his portfolio. It is being said that his department may be changed. Apart from this, there are also speculations about a change in the department of Madan Dilawar, who has been in the news for his statements and controversial orders.

