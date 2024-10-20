scriptRajasthan: PM will lay the foundation stone of the ERCP Project | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan: PM will lay the foundation stone of the ERCP Project

PM Modi in Rajasthan: With the by-elections approaching, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Rajasthan tour is gaining momentum. It is being discussed that he will visit Dadia village near Jaipur on October 27.

JaipurOct 20, 2024 / 01:42 pm

Patrika Desk

The by-elections have been announced in Rajasthan. Along with this, the excitement about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state tour has increased. It is being discussed that he will visit Dadia village near Jaipur on October 27. Here, he will lay the foundation stone of the ERCP project. Along with this, he may also address an election rally. However, his program has not been finalized yet. The government has started preparing at its level.
The ERCP project has been prepared for 21 districts. Out of these, three districts will have by-elections. So, it is yet to be decided whether the foundation stone of the ERCP project will be laid or not. If the foundation stone is not laid, the PM can also address the election rally.

Launch of Project by the Prime Minister

It is noteworthy that the Bhajanlal government is preparing to get the first phase of the PC-ERCP scheme inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This was also discussed in the core committee meeting before the by-elections. The state government will try to influence voters through the launch of the ERCP project.

Districts Will Quench Their Thirst

The PKC-ERCP scheme will provide water to 21 districts of Rajasthan. These include Jaipur, Tonk, Ajmer, Dausa, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Jhalawar, Baran, Kota, Bundi, and others. Apart from this, the BJP government has also included Dudu, Kotputli-Bahroad, Deeg, Shahpura, Kekdi, Byavar, and Gangapur in this scheme. Farmers will also get water for irrigation through this project. This project will provide water to 158 dams, lakes, and other water sources, which is 90 more than before. The Water Resources Department has prepared a new DPR, including small and big dams, lakes, and other water sources, for 21 districts.

What is the PKC-ERCP Project?

The Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) is like a lifeline for Rajasthan. The name of this project has been changed to Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project. The BJP government in Rajasthan has already signed an MoU with the Madhya Pradesh government for this project. Due to the double-engine government, the work on this project is gaining momentum.
The Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (PKC-ERCP) will be completed in two phases. The cost of this project will be more than 70 thousand crores. The first phase will be completed in four years. The plan is to bring water from the Chambal River to the Bisalpur and Isarda dams by 2028. The government is also working on the second phase.

