scriptRajasthan City to Receive New Park: ₹3.81 Crore Project Approved | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Rajasthan City to Receive New Park: ₹3.81 Crore Project Approved

Good news for residents of this Rajasthan city: A new park will be developed by the UIT.

SikarJan 27, 2025 / 04:20 pm

Patrika Desk

Jhabar Singh Kharra
Sikar News: Good news for the residents of Sikar, Rajasthan. Amidst the continuously expanding city, a new park will be developed in Gokulpura by the Urban Improvement Trust (UIT).

One hectare of land has been allocated for this purpose. A budget of approximately ₹38.1 million has been approved for the park. The foundation stone of the park was laid on Sunday by the UDH Minister, Jhabar Singh Kharra.

Park to be built for Rs 3 crore 81 lakh

The park will be built at Jagmaliya Johda, Gokulpura, at a cost of Rs 3 crore 81 lakh. This new park will provide relief to city residents as well as those living in colonies around the bypass are

Tree Plantation Planned for the Park

Social worker Sanjay Khichad informed that a tree plantation drive will soon be launched in the park with the cooperation of villagers and city residents. He stated that the park is approximately 900 meters from the Jaipur-Bikaner bypass and about 1.5 kilometres from the Circuit House.

News / Special / Rajasthan City to Receive New Park: ₹3.81 Crore Project Approved

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Maha Kumbh 2025: Amit Shah Takes Holy Dip at Sangam

National News

Maha Kumbh 2025: Amit Shah Takes Holy Dip at Sangam

in 1 hour

Two Megacities to be Created from 9 MP Districts: CM Announces

National News

Two Megacities to be Created from 9 MP Districts: CM Announces

4 hours ago

Indian Railways: After Long Wait, Work Begins on New Route in Rajasthan, Connecting 23 Villages

National News

Indian Railways: After Long Wait, Work Begins on New Route in Rajasthan, Connecting 23 Villages

3 hours ago

Tiger Becomes Man-Eater, Authorities Close Schools and Colleges, Impose Curfew in This Area

National News

Tiger Becomes Man-Eater, Authorities Close Schools and Colleges, Impose Curfew in This Area

3 hours ago

Latest Special

Rajasthan: Free Air Travel for Talent Girls Announced, Here’s How to Get the Opportunity

Special

Rajasthan: Free Air Travel for Talent Girls Announced, Here’s How to Get the Opportunity

31 minutes ago

BJP Fields Tea Seller as Mayoral Candidate in Chhattisgarh's 2025 Civic Polls

Special

BJP Fields Tea Seller as Mayoral Candidate in Chhattisgarh's 2025 Civic Polls

1 hour ago

IIFA 2025: Jaipur to Host Bollywood's Biggest Award Show

Special

IIFA 2025: Jaipur to Host Bollywood's Biggest Award Show

2 days ago

CBI Raids Across 7 States in Rs 350 Crore Scam

Special

CBI Raids Across 7 States in Rs 350 Crore Scam

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.