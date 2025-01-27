Rajasthan City to Receive New Park: ₹3.81 Crore Project Approved

Park to be built for Rs 3 crore 81 lakh The park will be built at Jagmaliya Johda, Gokulpura, at a cost of Rs 3 crore 81 lakh. This new park will provide relief to city residents as well as those living in colonies around the bypass are

Tree Plantation Planned for the Park Social worker Sanjay Khichad informed that a tree plantation drive will soon be launched in the park with the cooperation of villagers and city residents. He stated that the park is approximately 900 meters from the Jaipur-Bikaner bypass and about 1.5 kilometres from the Circuit House.