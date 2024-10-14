Rajasthan: Government Job Rush, 580 Applicants for One Post, Only Six Days Left to Fill the Form

The Preliminary Examination
The application process for RAS and Subordinate Services Recruitment-2024 started on September 19. Online applications can be submitted till October 18, 12 midnight. Secretary Ramanivas said that 346 posts in the state service and 387 posts in the subordinate service (a total of 733 posts) have been included. The preliminary examination will be held on February 2, 2025. The Commission has already released the syllabus.
Seven lakh applications last time
When it comes to the number of applications received in the preliminary examination of RAS, the highest number of applications received so far is around seven lakh. In the 2023 examination, 6 lakh 97 thousand 51 candidates had applied for this examination. It is expected that the number of applications will exceed seven lakh in the 2024 RAS examination as well. So far, more than 4.25 lakh applications have been received, and there are still six days left to apply.