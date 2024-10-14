Rajasthan: Government Job Rush, 580 Applicants for One Post, Only Six Days Left to Fill the Form

scriptRajasthan: Government Job Rush, 580 Applicants for One Post, Only Six Days Left to Fill the Form | Latest News | Patrika News
Government Jobs: In Rajasthan, applications are being filled for a government job. So far, more than 4.25 lakh applications have been received. According to the posts, 580 applicants have submitted their forms for one seat. The last date for submitting the application form is still a week away, and the number is expected to increase further.

JaipurOct 14, 2024 / 02:18 pm

Patrika Desk

Unemployment is at its peak in Rajasthan. The situation is such that there is a long queue of unemployed people waiting to get a government job. Applications are being filled for a government job in Rajasthan. So far, more than 4.25 lakh applications have been received. According to the posts, 580 applicants have submitted their forms for one seat. The last date for submitting the application form is still a week away, and the number is expected to increase further.
The matter is related to the Rajasthan Public Service Commission’s (RPSC) 2024 RAS and Subordinate Services Recruitment Examination. So far, more than 4.25 lakh candidates have applied for this examination. There are still six days left to apply.

The Preliminary Examination


The application process for RAS and Subordinate Services Recruitment-2024 started on September 19. Online applications can be submitted till October 18, 12 midnight. Secretary Ramanivas said that 346 posts in the state service and 387 posts in the subordinate service (a total of 733 posts) have been included. The preliminary examination will be held on February 2, 2025. The Commission has already released the syllabus.

Seven lakh applications last time


When it comes to the number of applications received in the preliminary examination of RAS, the highest number of applications received so far is around seven lakh. In the 2023 examination, 6 lakh 97 thousand 51 candidates had applied for this examination. It is expected that the number of applications will exceed seven lakh in the 2024 RAS examination as well. So far, more than 4.25 lakh applications have been received, and there are still six days left to apply.

Applications received in previous RAS examinations

2012- 1 lakh 74 thousand

2013- 2 lakh 65 thousand

2016- 4 lakh 15 thousand

2018- 4 lakh 98 thousand

2021- 5 lakh 97 thousand
2023- 6 lakh 97 thousand 51

