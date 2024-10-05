Rajasthan: Big Good News for Government Employees, Previous Gehlot Government’s Decision Reversed

On Friday, the finance department issued an order providing relief to these employees. The order stated that the amount not returned by the employees would be adjusted at the time of retirement. These employees would be charged interest similar to the General Provident Fund (GPF).
Withdrawal of 500 Crore Rupees It is noteworthy that around 90,000 police personnel and education department employees had withdrawn around 500 crore rupees from their NPS accounts after the implementation of the OPS, out of which around 400 crore rupees have been deposited back.
Government Revokes Old Decision The employees had filed a petition in the High Court challenging the government’s order to recover the amount, stating that they would not be eligible for the OPS if they did not return the withdrawn amount. The government had a proposal pending consideration, which was revoked on Friday. It is noteworthy that around 120 petitions are scheduled to be heard in the High Court on Monday.