Rajasthan: Big Good News for Government Employees, Previous Gehlot Government’s Decision Reversed

Rajasthan Government: CM Bhajanlal Sharma has reversed another decision of the Gehlot government. Along with this, a big gift has been given to the government employees of Rajasthan.

The state government has reversed its decision to recover around 100 crore rupees from employees who withdrew money from the National Pension System (NPS). During the Gehlot government, these employees were warned that if they did not return the withdrawn amount, they would not be eligible for the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).
On Friday, the finance department issued an order providing relief to these employees. The order stated that the amount not returned by the employees would be adjusted at the time of retirement. These employees would be charged interest similar to the General Provident Fund (GPF).

Withdrawal of 500 Crore Rupees

It is noteworthy that around 90,000 police personnel and education department employees had withdrawn around 500 crore rupees from their NPS accounts after the implementation of the OPS, out of which around 400 crore rupees have been deposited back.

Government Revokes Old Decision

The employees had filed a petition in the High Court challenging the government’s order to recover the amount, stating that they would not be eligible for the OPS if they did not return the withdrawn amount. The government had a proposal pending consideration, which was revoked on Friday. It is noteworthy that around 120 petitions are scheduled to be heard in the High Court on Monday.

