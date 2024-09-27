Rajasthan News: Tribal Conversion is a big threat, beware of hidden snakes – Dhankhar

Sanatan Never Spreads Venom He said that Sanatan never spreads venom, but we need to be cautious of the threat of tribal conversion. This is going to change the country’s politics. Religious conversion is happening in an institutional and planned way, by infiltrating tribals and luring them with sugar-coated philosophy. This needs to be stopped urgently.

Our Philosophy is Being Adopted by the World: Dhankhar Vice President Dhankhar said that today India is taking a big lead. The world is adopting our philosophy. He said that the Indian Constitution’s preamble reflects the essence of Sanatan Dharma, and our civilization talks about the welfare of all living beings, not just humans. The motto of our Indian culture is that my life should be dedicated to serving others.

He further said that the world tries to find faults in India, and it is said that four out of ten people in India are engaged in serving others. This number is not limited to 40%, it’s higher. We selflessly help others in times of crisis, without worrying about our troubles. Foreign powers came, invaders came, and their rule continued, but our service culture remained unchanged. Even during the COVID crisis, we kept this culture alive. He also spoke about climate change, saying that if the world had listened to us, this crisis would not have occurred.