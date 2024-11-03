scriptRajasthan News: Yamuna Water is Still a Big Question | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Rajasthan News: Yamuna Water is Still a Big Question

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma is also taking continuous reports. If work starts on time, Rajasthan’s Churu, Sikar, Jhunjhunu districts will get 577 million cubic meters of water.

JaipurNov 03, 2024 / 10:07 am

Patrika Desk

Yamuna water
Just before the Lok Sabha elections, settling two big water disputes (ERCP and Yamuna water) in Delhi had raised hopes of relief for Rajasthan, but one case has not yet reduced tension. A joint DPR will be formed for Yamuna water, for which Rajasthan has formed a Task Force, but Haryana is stuck.
The formation of the joint Task Force and the non-starting of work have reduced the possibility of the state getting water on time. The Water Resources Department has told the Haryana government again. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma is also taking continuous reports. If work starts on time, Rajasthan’s Churu, Sikar, and Jhunjhunu districts will get 577 million cubic meters of water.

Congress’s Election Manifesto Increased Tension

Just before the Haryana election, Congress had released its election manifesto. It was mentioned that if the Congress government is formed, the agreement made for giving Yamuna river water to Rajasthan would be cancelled. This had increased the tension of the Rajasthan government. However, with the formation of the BJP government, there is hope of work starting soon.

Yamuna Water Agreement

The 17-year-old water dispute was resolved on February 17. A detailed project report (DPR) was prepared in Delhi between the Chief Ministers of Rajasthan and Haryana and the Central Government. Rajasthan had formed a Task Force of officers on March 14 itself.

Project Cost 20 Thousand Crores – 263 km Long Pipeline to be Laid

The initial cost of the project is estimated to be around 20 thousand crores. However, the situation will be clear after the DPR is formed. Rajasthan’s Churu, Sikar, and Jhunjhunu districts will get 577 million cubic meters of water from Haryana’s Hathini Kund Barrage (Tajewala Head). For this, a direct water pipeline will be laid from Tajewala Head to Churu’s Hasiyawas village, which will be 263 km long. For this, 342 hectares of land will be fully acquired and 631 hectares of land will be partially acquired.

News / Special / Rajasthan News: Yamuna Water is Still a Big Question

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Modi Government 100 Days: Kharge calls it a ‘cheap PR stunt’

National News

Modi Government 100 Days: Kharge calls it a ‘cheap PR stunt’

17 hours ago

CM Mohan’s security barrier breached

National News

CM Mohan’s security barrier breached

13 hours ago

Government Jobs: Diwali Bonanza, CM Announces 1 Lakh Jobs for Youths This Year

Special

Government Jobs: Diwali Bonanza, CM Announces 1 Lakh Jobs for Youths This Year

19 hours ago

Thar Hits Bike in Karnal, Drags It Along, Youth Rider Seriously Injured

National News

Thar Hits Bike in Karnal, Drags It Along, Youth Rider Seriously Injured

16 hours ago

Latest Special

Government Jobs: Diwali Bonanza, CM Announces 1 Lakh Jobs for Youths This Year

Special

Government Jobs: Diwali Bonanza, CM Announces 1 Lakh Jobs for Youths This Year

19 hours ago

Rajasthan Road Accident: Two friends killed in Kotakasim on Diwali

Special

Rajasthan Road Accident: Two friends killed in Kotakasim on Diwali

2 days ago

Pushkar Fair 2024: Begins Tomorrow with Spectacular Sights, Police on Alert

Special

Pushkar Fair 2024: Begins Tomorrow with Spectacular Sights, Police on Alert

2 days ago

On a chair: Grandsons carry 96-year-old grandmother up 1,100 steps for a blessed visit to Balaji

Special

On a chair: Grandsons carry 96-year-old grandmother up 1,100 steps for a blessed visit to Balaji

4 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.