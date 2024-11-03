Rajasthan News: Yamuna Water is Still a Big Question

The formation of the joint Task Force and the non-starting of work have reduced the possibility of the state getting water on time. The Water Resources Department has told the Haryana government again. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma is also taking continuous reports. If work starts on time, Rajasthan’s Churu, Sikar, and Jhunjhunu districts will get 577 million cubic meters of water.

Congress’s Election Manifesto Increased Tension Just before the Haryana election, Congress had released its election manifesto. It was mentioned that if the Congress government is formed, the agreement made for giving Yamuna river water to Rajasthan would be cancelled. This had increased the tension of the Rajasthan government. However, with the formation of the BJP government, there is hope of work starting soon.

Yamuna Water Agreement The 17-year-old water dispute was resolved on February 17. A detailed project report (DPR) was prepared in Delhi between the Chief Ministers of Rajasthan and Haryana and the Central Government. Rajasthan had formed a Task Force of officers on March 14 itself.