Rajasthan: Changing weather brings cold winds, chills Jaipur

According to the Meteorological Department, this year Rajasthan will face extreme cold from mid-December to January.

JaipurNov 18, 2024 / 09:29 am

Patrika Desk

– In Jaipur, people woke up to cold weather this morning.

– The cold wave has started in the state, and people are shivering due to the intense cold.

This season, there is a possibility of extreme cold, and the Western Disturbance is having an impact.
Jaipur:The capital Jaipur, including the state, has now seen a change in the weather. The cold wave has started, and people are shivering due to the intense cold. Meanwhile, people have started taking precautions to protect themselves from the cold by wearing warm clothes and using fire. The morning in Jaipur was cold, and people were seen wearing warm clothes while venturing out of their homes. According to the Meteorological Department, the cold wave has started due to the northern winds, and it will increase in the coming days. Today, dense fog enveloped Kotputli district, causing vehicles to move slowly on the roads.
According to information, the cold and fog have started to increase gradually in the state. The temperature has dropped, and fog has started in many districts. Jhunjhunu, Sri Ganganagar, Sikar, and Jaisalmer are some of the districts where fog was seen this morning. Fatehpur witnessed the first thick fog of the season, which has increased the cold. Meanwhile, the humidity in the air has remained between 30 to 85 percent, leading to a decrease in day and night temperatures.
The cold has intensified in Jaipur

The impact of cold is increasing gradually in Jaipur as well. The cold is now being felt not only in rural areas but also in urban areas. According to the Meteorological Department, the temperature in Jaipur is expected to drop further in the coming days, and the cold will increase. However, the minimum temperature in most parts of the state has not dropped yet. Typically, the minimum temperature in Rajasthan’s cities drops to 15 degrees Celsius by mid-November, but this season, only 12 cities have recorded a minimum temperature below 15 degrees Celsius so far. These cities include Bhilwara, Vanasthali, Sikar, Pilani, Udaipur, Churu, Hanumangarh, Jalore, Sirohi, Fatehpur, Karauli, and Mount Abu. The lowest temperature was recorded in Mount Abu at 9.4 degrees Celsius.
The extreme cold will start from December

According to the Meteorological Department, this year Rajasthan will face extreme cold from mid-December to January. This year’s cold will be more intense than in previous years and might break records of several years. The Meteorological Department says that Western Disturbance is active in northern India, which is now affecting Rajasthan as well.

