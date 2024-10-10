REET Exam 2025: Know the Pattern and Update Regard Exam

In fact, on Thursday, Krishna Kunal, Secretary of, the Education Department, said that the Rajasthan government has decided to conduct the REET eligibility test in the second week of January 2025. These changes have been made this time Krishna Kunal, Secretary of, the Education Department, said that preparations for the REET exam have started. This time, many big changes will be seen in the exam. He said that the innovations of RPSC and the Employee Selection Board will also be included in the REET exam. The department will conduct a safe exam with the help of the agency.

It is worth noting that the nodal agency for conducting the REET exam for Level-1 and Level-2 eligibility is the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, and the fee will remain the same as before. A decision has been taken to update the minimum marks required to pass the exam and to include a fifth option in the exam. The probable date of the exam is the second week of January 2025.

Five options will be available in the exam Krishna Kunal said that this time, students will be given five options in the exam. This system has been included in the exam, in which one of the five options will have to be filled. If not, there will be a provision for negative marking. Krishna Kunal said that we are also considering putting the candidate’s roll number and photo on the OMR sheet.