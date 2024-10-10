scriptREET Exam 2025: Know the Pattern and Update Regard Exam | Latest News | Patrika News
REET Exam 2025: Know the Pattern and Update Regard Exam

REET Exam Update: According to the Secretary of the Education Department, Krishna Kunal, the REET exam may be held in the second week of January.

JaipurOct 10, 2024 / 05:06 pm

The wait of lakhs of unemployed candidates in Rajasthan is about to end. The Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test 2025 (REET Exam) will be held in the second week of January. A meeting was held at the Education Complex on Thursday under the chairmanship of Krishna Kunal, Secretary, of the Education Department, to discuss the preparations for the REET exam. It is being told that many big changes will also be made in this exam.
In fact, on Thursday, Krishna Kunal, Secretary of, the Education Department, said that the Rajasthan government has decided to conduct the REET eligibility test in the second week of January 2025.

Krishna Kunal, Secretary of, the Education Department, said that preparations for the REET exam have started. This time, many big changes will be seen in the exam. He said that the innovations of RPSC and the Employee Selection Board will also be included in the REET exam. The department will conduct a safe exam with the help of the agency.
It is worth noting that the nodal agency for conducting the REET exam for Level-1 and Level-2 eligibility is the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, and the fee will remain the same as before. A decision has been taken to update the minimum marks required to pass the exam and to include a fifth option in the exam. The probable date of the exam is the second week of January 2025.

Krishna Kunal said that this time, students will be given five options in the exam. This system has been included in the exam, in which one of the five options will have to be filled. If not, there will be a provision for negative marking. Krishna Kunal said that we are also considering putting the candidate’s roll number and photo on the OMR sheet.

Those present in the meeting included Director of Secondary Education Ashish Modi, Director of Elementary Education Sitaram Jat, Secretary of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer, Kailash Chand Sharma, and Joint Secretary of Education, Sanjay Mathur, among other officials.

