Sukhoi Fighter Aircraft: DRDO Developed Fighter Jets With Indigenous Technology

Different Generation Currently, there are 259 Sukhoi-30 fighter jets in the country, which are Generation-4 jets. The Indian Air Force has two squadrons of Sukhoi-30 at Jodhpur airbase, with around 36 aircraft. After the technology transfer from Russia, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has been producing Sukhoi. Generation-5 fighter jets are now being developed. The Rafale is a Generation-4.5 fighter jet. Therefore, Sukhoi’s capability is being upgraded.

Multi-mode Solid State The Uttam Radar was developed for the indigenous fighter jet Tejas MK-A, but it is a multi-mode solid-state active phased array fire control radar with a scalable architecture, which can be fitted on various types of fighter jets.