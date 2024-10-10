Who will be the Heir of Ratan Tata? Discussions intensified after his death

Contribution to the Nation- CM Bhajan Lal Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma wrote in a post on social media, “The demise of India’s renowned industrialist and social worker, Ratan Tata ji, is extremely saddening. Tata Ji’s contribution was not limited to the business world alone. He made an invaluable contribution to social service and nation-building as well. Under his leadership, the Tata Group not only made India proud globally but also played a crucial role in the country’s economic and social development. May God give strength to the grieving family to bear this loss.”

Irreparable Loss – Gehlot Meanwhile, former CM Ashok Gehlot wrote in a post, “The demise of industrialist Ratan Tata is an irreparable loss for the country. Shri Ratan Tata always prioritized India in his business and gave us many opportunities to feel proud. He was also famous for his philanthropic works. I pay my tribute to this inspirational personality.”

Indelible mark – Pilot Congress leader Sachin Pilot also wrote, “I am deeply saddened to hear about the demise of industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata. Under his visionary leadership, the Tata Group became a leading business entity and his commitment to various humanitarian causes left an indelible mark. His legacy will continue to inspire generations, and I express my condolences to his family and fans. May his soul rest in peace.”