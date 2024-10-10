scriptWho will be the Heir of Ratan Tata? Discussions intensified after his death | Latest News | Patrika News
Who will be the Heir of Ratan Tata? Discussions intensified after his death

After the death of industrialist Ratan Tata, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, along with several top leaders of the state, expressed grief.

Tata Group Chairman and veteran industrialist Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday night. At the age of 86, Ratan Tata took his last breath at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. He had been struggling with poor health for several days. Just two days ago, he had posted on social media, asking people not to pay attention to any rumors about his health. After Ratan Tata’s death, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and several other prominent leaders expressed grief.

Contribution to the Nation- CM Bhajan Lal

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma wrote in a post on social media, “The demise of India’s renowned industrialist and social worker, Ratan Tata ji, is extremely saddening. Tata Ji’s contribution was not limited to the business world alone. He made an invaluable contribution to social service and nation-building as well. Under his leadership, the Tata Group not only made India proud globally but also played a crucial role in the country’s economic and social development. May God give strength to the grieving family to bear this loss.”

Irreparable Loss – Gehlot

Meanwhile, former CM Ashok Gehlot wrote in a post, “The demise of industrialist Ratan Tata is an irreparable loss for the country. Shri Ratan Tata always prioritized India in his business and gave us many opportunities to feel proud. He was also famous for his philanthropic works. I pay my tribute to this inspirational personality.”

Indelible mark – Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot also wrote, “I am deeply saddened to hear about the demise of industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata. Under his visionary leadership, the Tata Group became a leading business entity and his commitment to various humanitarian causes left an indelible mark. His legacy will continue to inspire generations, and I express my condolences to his family and fans. May his soul rest in peace.”

Names in fray for heir

After Ratan Tata’s demise, discussions have started about his successor. It is believed that Noel, Maya, and Neville, with a business empire of Rs 3800 crore, could be his successors. Ratan Tata’s father, Naval Tata, had married Simone, and his son, Noel Tata, is Ratan Tata’s stepbrother. Noel Tata has three children, Maya, Neville, and Leah. One of them will likely succeed Ratan Tata.

