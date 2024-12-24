scriptEngland Captain Ben Stokes Out for Three Months with Hamstring Injury | Latest News | Patrika News
Sports

England Captain Ben Stokes Out for Three Months with Hamstring Injury

England captain Ben Stokes ruled out of cricket for three months: England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced that captain Ben Stokes will be out of cricket for the next three months due to a hamstring injury.

New DelhiDec 24, 2024 / 10:54 am

Patrika Desk

ben_stokes.jpg
Ben Stokes Ruled Out of Cricket for 3 Months: England’s cricket team has suffered a major setback. England captain Ben Stokes will be out of cricket for the next three months due to a hamstring injury. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) issued a statement, saying that Stokes will undergo hamstring surgery next month. Following this, he will undergo rehabilitation and will be out of cricket for at least three months.

Ben Stokes Injured Again

He sustained the injury during the recently concluded Test series against New Zealand in Hamilton. Previously, he had missed the home summer series against Sri Lanka and the first Test in Pakistan in October due to a hamstring problem. With this recurring injury, he will now be unable to play cricket for three months.

Missed Champions Trophy Selection

On Sunday, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced the England squad for the ICC Champions Trophy to be played in India (January-February) and Pakistan (February-March), in which Ben Stokes has not been included.

