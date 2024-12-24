England Captain Ben Stokes Out for Three Months with Hamstring Injury

Ben Stokes Injured Again He sustained the injury during the recently concluded Test series against New Zealand in Hamilton. Previously, he had missed the home summer series against Sri Lanka and the first Test in Pakistan in October due to a hamstring problem. With this recurring injury, he will now be unable to play cricket for three months.

Missed Champions Trophy Selection On Sunday, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced the England squad for the ICC Champions Trophy to be played in India (January-February) and Pakistan (February-March), in which Ben Stokes has not been included.