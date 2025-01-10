scriptIND vs ENG: Explosive batter with a mountain of runs to debut against England? | IND vs ENG: Explosive batter with a mountain of runs to debut against England? | Latest News | Patrika News
IND vs ENG: Explosive batter with a mountain of runs to debut against England?

Jaiswal has amassed a significant number of runs in Test cricket this year. His impressive form clearly indicates that he is a player capable of performing across all three formats, although his One Day International (ODI) debut is yet to happen.

New DelhiJan 10, 2025 / 12:01 pm

Patrika Desk

Yashasvi Jaiswal ODI call-up, India vs England: India will play a three-match ODI series against England just before the Champions Trophy 2025. The first match of this series will be played on 6 February at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur. The Indian team for this series is expected to be announced soon. The team selected for the ODI series against England will likely form the core of the Champions Trophy squad.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Could Make ODI Debut

The inclusion of Indian left-handed opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal (यशस्वी जयसवाल) in this team is almost certain. According to media reports, he could be selected as a backup opener. Jaiswal has scored heavily in Test cricket this year. His impressive form clearly indicates his capabilities across all three formats, although he is yet to make his ODI debut. Having not yet had the opportunity to play ODIs, he could make his debut against England.

Team Management May Trust Jaiswal’s Form

Captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are the regular ODI openers, and this is likely to continue in both upcoming series. However, if the team management trusts Jaiswal’s form, Gill could be dropped from the playing XI. Jaiswal is a left-handed batsman, and having a left-hander in the top order provides a good balance to any team.

Jaiswal’s Mountain of Runs in Test Cricket

Jaiswal has scored 1511 runs in 32 innings at an average of 54 and a strike rate of 86.19 in India’s domestic List A matches, including five centuries and seven half-centuries. This year, he has displayed explosive batting in Test cricket, scoring over 1400 runs. He is only the fourth Indian batsman after Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, and Virender Sehwag to score more than 1400 runs in a calendar year. Jaiswal scored 1478 runs in 29 innings of 15 Test matches this year at an excellent average of 54.74, including three centuries and nine half-centuries.

Other Contenders for Opening Batsman

Besides Jaiswal, other contenders for the opening batsman position include Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, and Rajat Patidar, who have all opened the batting for India in at least one ODI match since the 2023 World Cup. Given Sanju Samson’s T20 form, the team might also try him as an opener.
Possible India Squad for Champions Trophy and England Series
Batsmen – Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, and Yashasvi Jaiswal
Wicket-keeper – KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant (backup)
All-rounders – Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, and Axar Patel
Spinners – Varun Chakravarthy/Kuldeep Yadav
Fast Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Mohammed Shami
 

