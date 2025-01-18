India Announces Champions Trophy Squad: 5 Players to Watch

Five Star Players to Watch Rohit Sharma Under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, the Indian team won the T20 World Cup (T20 World Cup) 2024. Once again, all Indian fans expect Captain Rohit to lead the team to victory.

Virat Kohli Team India’s star batsman Virat Kohli will once again be responsible for leading the team to victory. Kohli has often led Team India to victory in big matches, and this responsibility rests on him once more.

Jasprit Bumrah India’s star bowler, Jasprit Bumrah will once again lead India’s bowling attack in the Champions Trophy. Bumrah bowled brilliantly in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and Indian fans have high hopes for him.

Mohammed Shami Mohammed Shami has been out of the Indian team for some time due to injury. He played his last international match in 2023. However, Shami has returned from injury and has also been selected for the T20 team against England. Therefore, Shami can play a crucial role in securing India’s victory in the Champions Trophy.

KL Rahul KL Rahul’s presence in the middle order can further strengthen India’s batting. Rahul will also play a crucial role in the team as a wicketkeeper. Although his form is a cause for concern for the fans, high expectations remain.

The Indian Team Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-Captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja. This same team will also play in the ODI series against England. However, if Bumrah is unfit, Harshit Rana will be given a chance.