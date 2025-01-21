INDW vs MLYW: India Create History, Win U-19 World Cup Match in 17 Balls

Malaysia’s start, batting first after losing the toss, was extremely poor. Malaysia’s first wicket fell in the second over at just 4 runs, with Joshitha dismissing Noni Farini for a duck via LBW. Then, the second opener, Noor Alia, was run out for 5. Next, Ayushi Shukla clean bowled Husna for 5, making it 13/3. Vaishnavi Sharma then dismissed the captain, Noor Dania , for 1, making it 14/4. Ayushi then struck again, taking the fifth wicket at 22 runs.
Vaishnavi Takes Five-Wicket Haul with a Hat-trick After five wickets fell at 22 runs, the remaining half of the Malaysian team added only 9 more runs before being bowled out, setting India a target of just 32 runs. Vaishnavi Sharma took a five-wicket haul, including a hat-trick, for India.
India Wins by 10 Wickets Chasing Malaysia’s 32-run target, the Indian team easily chased down the runs in just 2.5 overs without losing any wickets. Gongadi Trisha scored an unbeaten 27 off 12 balls with the help of five fours, while Kamalini scored an unbeaten 4 off 5 balls, giving India an easy 10-wicket victory. Vaishnavi Sharma was awarded the Player of the Match award.