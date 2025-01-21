scriptINDW vs MLYW: India Create History, Win U-19 World Cup Match in 17 Balls | Latest News | Patrika News
INDW vs MLYW: India Create History, Win U-19 World Cup Match in 17 Balls

INDW vs MLYW: The Indian team registered a record victory by 10 wickets, defeating Malaysia in just 17 balls in the ICC Under-19 Women’s World Cup.

New DelhiJan 21, 2025 / 03:04 pm

Patrika Desk

INDW vs MLYW
INDW vs MLYW in Under 19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: The 16th match of the ICC Under-19 Women’s World Cup, Group A, was played on Tuesday, 21 January, between India and Malaysia at the Bayumas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. India recorded a record victory in just 17 balls. India’s captain Niki Prasad won the toss and opted to bowl first. Batting first after losing the toss, Malaysia was bowled out for a mere 31 runs in 14.3 overs. India’s bowling was so lethal that no Malaysian batter could even reach a score of 5 runs. India then chased down the target in 2.5 overs without losing any wickets, winning by 10 wickets. Vaishnavi Sharma was the hero of India’s victory, being named Player of the Match for her five-wicket haul, which included a hat-trick.
Malaysia’s start, batting first after losing the toss, was extremely poor. Malaysia’s first wicket fell in the second over at just 4 runs, with Joshitha dismissing Noni Farini for a duck via LBW. Then, the second opener, Noor Alia, was run out for 5. Next, Ayushi Shukla clean bowled Husna for 5, making it 13/3. Vaishnavi Sharma then dismissed the captain, Noor Dania , for 1, making it 14/4. Ayushi then struck again, taking the fifth wicket at 22 runs.

Vaishnavi Takes Five-Wicket Haul with a Hat-trick

After five wickets fell at 22 runs, the remaining half of the Malaysian team added only 9 more runs before being bowled out, setting India a target of just 32 runs. Vaishnavi Sharma took a five-wicket haul, including a hat-trick, for India.

India Wins by 10 Wickets

Chasing Malaysia’s 32-run target, the Indian team easily chased down the runs in just 2.5 overs without losing any wickets. Gongadi Trisha scored an unbeaten 27 off 12 balls with the help of five fours, while Kamalini scored an unbeaten 4 off 5 balls, giving India an easy 10-wicket victory. Vaishnavi Sharma was awarded the Player of the Match award.

