INDW vs MLYW: India Create History, Win U-19 World Cup Match in 17 Balls

Malaysia’s start, batting first after losing the toss, was extremely poor. Malaysia’s first wicket fell in the second over at just 4 runs, with Joshitha dismissing Noni Farini for a duck via LBW. Then, the second opener, Noor Alia, was run out for 5. Next, Ayushi Shukla clean bowled Husna for 5, making it 13/3. Vaishnavi Sharma then dismissed the captain, Noor Dania , for 1, making it 14/4. Ayushi then struck again, taking the fifth wicket at 22 runs.

Vaishnavi Takes Five-Wicket Haul with a Hat-trick After five wickets fell at 22 runs, the remaining half of the Malaysian team added only 9 more runs before being bowled out, setting India a target of just 32 runs. Vaishnavi Sharma took a five-wicket haul, including a hat-trick, for India.