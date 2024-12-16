Kho-Kho World Cup to Be Hosted in India, 41 Teams to Participate

India will host the Kho Kho World Cup from 13 to 19 January 2025. Forty-one international teams, including those from the USA, England, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Netherlands, and Poland, will participate in this mega event.

New Delhi•Dec 16, 2024 / 10:57 am• Patrika Desk

Forty-one international teams, including the USA, England, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Netherlands, and Poland, will participate in the Kho-Kho World Cup to be held in India from 13th to 19th January next year. Sudhanshu Mittal, President of the Kho-Kho Federation of India and the Kho-Kho World Cup organising committee, stated that 24 countries have confirmed their participation in this international tournament, which will be held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium and the Noida Indoor Stadium.

Sri Lanka Team to Arrive First The Sri Lankan team will be the first to arrive on 10th January. All remaining teams will arrive in India on 11th January. For the main World Cup matches, the teams will be divided into four groups, and the matches in each group will be played in a league cum knockout format. The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout rounds.