PV Sindhu Weds Venkatta Datta Sai in Udaipur

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat wrote, “Pleased to have attended the wedding ceremony of our Badminton Champion Olympian PV Sindhu with Venkatta Datta Sai in Udaipur and conveyed my wishes & blessings to the couple for their new life ahead.”

A reception will be held in Hyderabad on 24 December to celebrate the newly married couple.

PV Sindhu’s husband, Venkatta Datta Sai, is the Executive Director of Hyderabad-based Posidex Technologies. A reserved individual, Venkatta Datta Sai has largely stayed out of the public eye, but news of his marriage to PV Sindhu has brought him into the spotlight.

PV Sindhu’s father stated that both families had known each other previously. The wedding arrangements were finalised in November. Considering PV Sindhu’s busy schedule in the following month, both families decided on a wedding date of 22 December. The couple had previously been engaged on 14 December.