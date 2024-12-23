scriptPV Sindhu Weds Venkatta Datta Sai in Udaipur | Latest News | Patrika News
Sports

PV Sindhu Weds Venkatta Datta Sai in Udaipur

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has married her fiancé, Venkatta Datta Sai, in Udaipur.

New DelhiDec 23, 2024 / 03:33 pm

Patrika Desk

PV Sindhu marries Venkatta Datta Sai

PV Sindhu marries Venkatta Datta Sai: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu married her fiancé, Venkatta Datta Sai, on the morning of 22 December in Udaipur. The ceremony was attended by close family and friends. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jodhpur MP and Union Minister, also attended the wedding and shared a picture on his social media platform, ‘X’, which has since gone viral.
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat wrote, “Pleased to have attended the wedding ceremony of our Badminton Champion Olympian PV Sindhu with Venkatta Datta Sai in Udaipur and conveyed my wishes & blessings to the couple for their new life ahead.”
A reception will be held in Hyderabad on 24 December to celebrate the newly married couple.

Who is Venkatta Datta Sai?
PV Sindhu’s husband, Venkatta Datta Sai, is the Executive Director of Hyderabad-based Posidex Technologies. A reserved individual, Venkatta Datta Sai has largely stayed out of the public eye, but news of his marriage to PV Sindhu has brought him into the spotlight.
PV Sindhu’s father stated that both families had known each other previously. The wedding arrangements were finalised in November. Considering PV Sindhu’s busy schedule in the following month, both families decided on a wedding date of 22 December. The couple had previously been engaged on 14 December.

News / Sports / PV Sindhu Weds Venkatta Datta Sai in Udaipur

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Jaipur Tanker Blast: Vasundhara Raje Lauds Helpers, Calls it Non-Political Issue

National News

Jaipur Tanker Blast: Vasundhara Raje Lauds Helpers, Calls it Non-Political Issue

in 5 hours

Cold Snap and Rain Hit Delhi-NCR; IMD Issues Alerts for Several States

National News

Cold Snap and Rain Hit Delhi-NCR; IMD Issues Alerts for Several States

in 3 hours

Jaipur Tanker Blast: Bike placed in sleeper bus boot, then the caller asked – is the bike safe? Police gave this response

National News

Jaipur Tanker Blast: Bike placed in sleeper bus boot, then the caller asked – is the bike safe? Police gave this response

in 24 minutes

Even in Death, Jodhpur’s Daughter Hiteshi Borana Lives On, Gave New Life to Two Patients

National News

Even in Death, Jodhpur’s Daughter Hiteshi Borana Lives On, Gave New Life to Two Patients

2 hours ago

Latest Sports

PV Sindhu Weds Venkatta Datta Sai in Udaipur

Sports

PV Sindhu Weds Venkatta Datta Sai in Udaipur

in 5 hours

India-Pakistan clash to take place on this date in ICC Champions Trophy, PCB approves hybrid model under this condition

Sports

India-Pakistan clash to take place on this date in ICC Champions Trophy, PCB approves hybrid model under this condition

1 hour ago

WI vs BAN: Bangladesh Makes History, Sweeps West Indies 3-0 in T20 Series

Sports

WI vs BAN: Bangladesh Makes History, Sweeps West Indies 3-0 in T20 Series

3 days ago

IND vs AUS: Australia Announce Big Changes for Final Two Tests, Key Player Returns After 3 Years

Sports

IND vs AUS: Australia Announce Big Changes for Final Two Tests, Key Player Returns After 3 Years

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.