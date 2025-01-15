scriptSporting World Mourns Passing of Legendary Tony Book | Latest News | Patrika News
Sporting World Mourns Passing of Legendary Tony Book

Tony Book Passes Away: Former Manchester City captain Tony Book has passed away at the age of 90. His death has sent a wave of grief through the sporting world.

New DelhiJan 15, 2025 / 11:56 am

Patrika Desk

Tony Book Passes Away
Tony Book Passes Away: Manchester City announced the passing of their former captain and manager, Tony Book, at the age of 90. A legend, Tony played a total of 315 matches for Manchester City between 1966 and 1974. His death has sent shockwaves through the sporting world, with many prominent figures expressing condolences. As a mark of respect, flags at the City Football Academy have been flown at half-mast.
Tony is survived by his wife, Sylvia, children Anthony and Tracy, grandson Jake, and great-grandsons Ashley and Brody.

Flags Flown at Half-Mast in Tribute

A statement released by the club said that everyone at Manchester City wishes to express their heartfelt condolences to Tony’s family and friends at this sad time. Flags around the Etihad Stadium and City Football Academy have been flown at half-mast in his honour. Further tributes will be paid by the club in the coming days.

Tony’s Achievements

Appointed captain in 1967, Tony led City to a First Division title, FA Cup, League Cup, European Cup Winners’ Cup and Charity Shield, a golden era of success that cemented his status as one of the club’s all-time greats. However, Tony further solidified his unique place in City folklore by embarking on a hugely successful spell as manager between 1974 and 1979.

Tony Leads City to League Cup Victory in 1976

A high point of his time in charge came in 1976 when Tony guided City to League Cup victory at Wembley. He also led City to runners-up in Division One in the 1976/77 campaign. His extensive influence on the club was further highlighted in the following decade when working as a youth coach, he helped City win the FA Youth Cup for the first time in 1986.
He was later appointed Honorary President and also served as the lifelong president of the Official Supporters Club, remaining a hugely popular member of the matchday legends at Etihad home games.

