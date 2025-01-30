Usman Khawaja Scores Double Century: Historic Feat for Batsman Over 38

First Australian to score a double century in Asia since 2006 Furthermore, he became the first Australian to score a double century in Asia since Jason Gillespie’s famous unbeaten 201 against Bangladesh in 2006. Other players to have scored double centuries in Tests include Matthew Hayden (201 not out against India in Chennai), Dean Jones (210 against India in a drawn Test in Madras in 1986), Greg Chappell (235 against Pakistan in Faisalabad in 1980), and Mark Taylor (334 not out against Pakistan in Peshawar in 1998).

Australia in a very strong position Australia is currently batting at 589/5, with Khawaja scoring 234 runs, Steve Smith contributing 141, and debutant Josh Inglis adding 102. Australia resumed at 330/2 after play was curtailed due to rain on the first day, starting 15 minutes early on the second day.