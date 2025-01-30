Usman Khawaja Scores Double Century: Historic Feat for Batsman Over 38

scriptUsman Khawaja Scores Double Century: Historic Feat for Batsman Over 38 | Usman Khawaja Achieves Double Century, Historic Feat for Over-38 Batsman | Latest News | Patrika News
Usman Khawaja has reached a remarkable milestone, scoring a double century against Sri Lanka.

Jan 30, 2025

Veteran Australian opener Usman Khawaja has achieved a significant milestone, scoring a double-century against Sri Lanka. Khawaja has become only the second Australian player over the age of 38 to score a double century in Test cricket, joining the legendary Donald Bradman. Khawaja completed his maiden double century in Test cricket on the second day of the first match of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka in Galle on Thursday. He scored 234 runs in Galle, making it his first double-century in Test cricket and also the highest Test score by an Australian batsman on Sri Lankan soil.

First Australian to score a double century in Asia since 2006

Furthermore, he became the first Australian to score a double century in Asia since Jason Gillespie’s famous unbeaten 201 against Bangladesh in 2006. Other players to have scored double centuries in Tests include Matthew Hayden (201 not out against India in Chennai), Dean Jones (210 against India in a drawn Test in Madras in 1986), Greg Chappell (235 against Pakistan in Faisalabad in 1980), and Mark Taylor (334 not out against Pakistan in Peshawar in 1998).

Australia in a very strong position

Australia is currently batting at 589/5, with Khawaja scoring 234 runs, Steve Smith contributing 141, and debutant Josh Inglis adding 102. Australia resumed at 330/2 after play was curtailed due to rain on the first day, starting 15 minutes early on the second day.

Jayasuriya takes three wickets

Sri Lanka has been on the back foot on the second day of this Test. For Sri Lanka, Prabath Jayasuriya took three wickets and Jeffrey Vandersay took two.

