scriptWI vs BAN 1st T20I Highlights: Bangladesh Wins Thriller by 7 Runs | Latest News | Patrika News
Sports

WI vs BAN 1st T20I Highlights: Bangladesh Wins Thriller by 7 Runs

WI vs BAN 1st T20I Highlights: Bangladesh pulled off a thrilling seven-run victory against the West Indies in a nail-biting encounter. This win gives Bangladesh a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

New DelhiDec 16, 2024 / 11:37 am

Patrika Desk

The three-match T20I series between the West Indies and Bangladesh began after the ODI series. The first match was played at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent. In a low-scoring, nail-biting encounter, the Bangladesh team registered a thrilling 7-run victory. The hosts, West Indies, won the toss and invited the visitors to bat first. Bangladesh managed to score only 147 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. In response, the Windies team was bowled out for 140 runs with one ball remaining, giving Bangladesh a 1-0 lead in the series.

Soumya Sarkar Misses Half-Century

Batting first after losing the toss, Bangladesh scored 147 runs for six wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Soumya Sarkar top-scored for Bangladesh with 43 runs off 32 balls, while Shamim Hossain contributed a quick 27 runs from 13 balls. For the Windies, Akeal Hosein took 2 wickets for 13 runs in 4 overs, and Obed McCoy claimed 2 wickets for 30 runs in 4 overs.

Rovman Powell’s Explosive Innings Goes in Vain

Chasing a target of 148 runs, the West Indies team was all out for 140 runs in 19.5 overs. Rovman Powell top-scored for the Windies with a 60-run knockoff on 35 balls, and Romario Shepherd contributed 22 runs from 17 balls. For Bangladesh, Mehidy Hasan took 4 wickets for 13 runs in 4 overs, and Hasan Mahmud bagged 2 wickets for 18 runs in 3.5 overs.

Thrilling Final Over

In the final over, the hosts, West Indies, needed 10 runs to win with only two wickets remaining. Hasan Mahmud bowled the final over. On the first ball, Alzarri Joseph gave the strike to Powell. Mahmud bowled a wide yorker on the second ball. Then, on the third ball, Mahmud had Powell caught by Liton Das. McCoy took a single on the fourth ball. Finally, Mahmud bowled Alzarri on the fifth ball, securing a victory for Bangladesh.

News / Sports / WI vs BAN 1st T20I Highlights: Bangladesh Wins Thriller by 7 Runs

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Amit Shah’s Visit Triggers Naxal Crackdown: 16 Militants Arrested

National News

Amit Shah’s Visit Triggers Naxal Crackdown: 16 Militants Arrested

4 hours ago

Isha Guha apologises on-air for offensive comment about Jasprit Bumrah

Sports

Isha Guha apologises on-air for offensive comment about Jasprit Bumrah

2 hours ago

Six-Lane Expressway to Connect Three States, Transforming Rural Landscapes

National News

Six-Lane Expressway to Connect Three States, Transforming Rural Landscapes

in 31 minutes

Breast cancer detection tool with 98% accuracy sparks medical revolution

Health

Breast cancer detection tool with 98% accuracy sparks medical revolution

1 hour ago

Latest Sports

Isha Guha apologises on-air for offensive comment about Jasprit Bumrah

Sports

Isha Guha apologises on-air for offensive comment about Jasprit Bumrah

2 hours ago

Shakib Al Hasan Banned From Bowling in International and Domestic Cricket

Cricket News

Shakib Al Hasan Banned From Bowling in International and Domestic Cricket

3 hours ago

WI vs BAN 1st T20I Highlights: Bangladesh Wins Thriller by 7 Runs

Sports

WI vs BAN 1st T20I Highlights: Bangladesh Wins Thriller by 7 Runs

3 hours ago

Kho-Kho World Cup to Be Hosted in India, 41 Teams to Participate

Sports

Kho-Kho World Cup to Be Hosted in India, 41 Teams to Participate

4 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.