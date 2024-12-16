WI vs BAN 1st T20I Highlights: Bangladesh Wins Thriller by 7 Runs

Soumya Sarkar Misses Half-Century Batting first after losing the toss, Bangladesh scored 147 runs for six wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Soumya Sarkar top-scored for Bangladesh with 43 runs off 32 balls, while Shamim Hossain contributed a quick 27 runs from 13 balls. For the Windies, Akeal Hosein took 2 wickets for 13 runs in 4 overs, and Obed McCoy claimed 2 wickets for 30 runs in 4 overs.

Rovman Powell’s Explosive Innings Goes in Vain Chasing a target of 148 runs, the West Indies team was all out for 140 runs in 19.5 overs. Rovman Powell top-scored for the Windies with a 60-run knockoff on 35 balls, and Romario Shepherd contributed 22 runs from 17 balls. For Bangladesh, Mehidy Hasan took 4 wickets for 13 runs in 4 overs, and Hasan Mahmud bagged 2 wickets for 18 runs in 3.5 overs.