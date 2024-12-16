WI vs BAN 1st T20I Highlights: Bangladesh Wins Thriller by 7 Runs

Soumya Sarkar Misses Half-Century Batting first after losing the toss, Bangladesh scored 147 runs for six wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Soumya Sarkar top-scored for Bangladesh with 43 runs off 32 balls, while Shamim Hossain contributed a quick 27 runs from 13 balls. For the Windies, Akeal Hosein took 2 wickets for 13 runs in 4 overs, and Obed McCoy claimed 2 wickets for 30 runs in 4 overs.
Rovman Powell’s Explosive Innings Goes in Vain Chasing a target of 148 runs, the West Indies team was all out for 140 runs in 19.5 overs. Rovman Powell top-scored for the Windies with a 60-run knockoff on 35 balls, and Romario Shepherd contributed 22 runs from 17 balls. For Bangladesh, Mehidy Hasan took 4 wickets for 13 runs in 4 overs, and Hasan Mahmud bagged 2 wickets for 18 runs in 3.5 overs.
Thrilling Final Over In the final over, the hosts, West Indies, needed 10 runs to win with only two wickets remaining. Hasan Mahmud bowled the final over. On the first ball, Alzarri Joseph gave the strike to Powell. Mahmud bowled a wide yorker on the second ball. Then, on the third ball, Mahmud had Powell caught by Liton Das. McCoy took a single on the fourth ball. Finally, Mahmud bowled Alzarri on the fifth ball, securing a victory for Bangladesh.