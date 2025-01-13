Yuvraj Singh’s Father Yograj Singh Reveals: Once Went to Kapil Dev’s House with Gun, Wanted to Shoot Him

Yograj Wanted to Shoot Kapil Dev In an interview with YouTuber Samdish, Yograj Singh said, “When Kapil Dev became the captain of the North Zone and Haryana, he dropped me from the team without informing me. My wife wanted me to question Kapil about being dropped from the team. I was very angry. I took out my pistol and went to Kapil’s house in Sector 9, Chandigarh. He came out of the house with his mother. I abused him badly.”

Told Kapil, ‘Today I Lost a Friend’ Yograj further stated, “I told him that because of you, I lost a friend, and you will have to pay the price for what you did. I want to shoot you in the head, but I’m not doing it because you have a God-fearing mother standing here.”

Bishan Singh Bedi and Kapil Dev Ended My Career Yograj also accused Bishan Singh Bedi and Kapil Dev of ending his career. Yograj said, “Due to the politics of Kapil Dev and Bishan Singh Bedi, I decided to quit cricket. Both of them conspired to remove me from the North Zone team. At that time, I decided that I wouldn’t play cricket, Yuvraj would.” He added, “I have never forgiven Bishan Singh Bedi .”

Removed from Team Because of Gavaskar Yograj said, “When I was dropped from the team, I spoke to Ravinder Chadha, one of the selectors. He told me that the chief selector, Bishan Singh Bedi, didn’t want to select me because he thought I was Sunil Gavaskar’s man and because I was playing cricket in Mumbai. I was very close to Gavaskar .”

Yograj Praises Mahendra Singh Dhoni Yograj, who once criticised former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, praised him this time. Yograj Singh said, “I find Dhoni to be a very inspiring captain who could tell the players what to do. The best thing about Dhoni was that he could read the wicket and tell the bowlers where to bowl.”