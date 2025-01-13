scriptYuvraj Singh’s Father Yograj Singh Reveals: Once Went to Kapil Dev’s House with Gun, Wanted to Shoot Him | Yuvraj Singh&#39;s Father Yograj Singh Reveals: Once Went to Kapil Dev&#39;s House with Gun, Wanted to Shoot Him | Latest News | Patrika News
Yuvraj Singh’s Father Yograj Singh Reveals: Once Went to Kapil Dev’s House with Gun, Wanted to Shoot Him

Yogaraj told Kapil Dev, “Because of you, I lost a friend, and you will have to pay the price for what you did. I want to shoot you in the head, but I’m not doing it because you have a mother who believes in God, and she is standing here.”

New DelhiJan 13, 2025 / 02:31 pm

Patrika Desk

Yograj Singh Interview: Yograj Singh, father of former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, frequently finds himself embroiled in controversies due to his statements. Recently, he gave an interview to YouTuber Samdish, revealing several shocking claims. In this podcast, Yograj claimed he once wanted to shoot former Indian captain Kapil Dev because he was dropped from the team due to him.

Yograj Wanted to Shoot Kapil Dev

In an interview with YouTuber Samdish, Yograj Singh said, “When Kapil Dev became the captain of the North Zone and Haryana, he dropped me from the team without informing me. My wife wanted me to question Kapil about being dropped from the team. I was very angry. I took out my pistol and went to Kapil’s house in Sector 9, Chandigarh. He came out of the house with his mother. I abused him badly.”

Told Kapil, ‘Today I Lost a Friend’

Yograj further stated, “I told him that because of you, I lost a friend, and you will have to pay the price for what you did. I want to shoot you in the head, but I’m not doing it because you have a God-fearing mother standing here.”

Bishan Singh Bedi and Kapil Dev Ended My Career

Yograj also accused Bishan Singh Bedi and Kapil Dev of ending his career. Yograj said, “Due to the politics of Kapil Dev and Bishan Singh Bedi, I decided to quit cricket. Both of them conspired to remove me from the North Zone team. At that time, I decided that I wouldn’t play cricket, Yuvraj would.” He added, “I have never forgiven Bishan Singh Bedi .”

Removed from Team Because of Gavaskar

Yograj said, “When I was dropped from the team, I spoke to Ravinder Chadha, one of the selectors. He told me that the chief selector, Bishan Singh Bedi, didn’t want to select me because he thought I was Sunil Gavaskar’s man and because I was playing cricket in Mumbai. I was very close to Gavaskar .”

Yograj Praises Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Yograj, who once criticised former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, praised him this time. Yograj Singh said, “I find Dhoni to be a very inspiring captain who could tell the players what to do. The best thing about Dhoni was that he could read the wicket and tell the bowlers where to bowl.”

Dhoni Was a Fearless Player

Yograj further added, “What I liked about him was that he was fearless. Once, against Australia, Mitchell Johnson’s ball hit his helmet grill, but he didn’t flinch at all. He stood there and hit a six off the next ball. There are very few people like that.”

